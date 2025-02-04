BMW Announces the New BMW iX

More power, more dynamic performance, more efficiency: The new BMW iX takes the driving experience of the all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle to a new level.

Consistent progress in the field of drive and high-voltage battery technology as well as further development of BMW EfficientDynamics measures not only increase the power output and sporty driving characteristics, but also the efficiency and thus the range of BMW’s first-ever SAV designed from the beginning to be fully electric.

The 2026 BMW iX is now offered in three variants. The new iX xDrive45 delivers 402 hp and an estimated range of up to 312 miles. The iX xDrive60 provides 536 hp and an expected range of up to 340 miles. And the performance-oriented iX M70 xDrive now further sets itself apart with unique M-specific design elements to go with up to 650 hp and expected 302 miles of range (estimated ranges according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards).

Production of the 2026 BMW iX will begin in March of 2025 at BMW’s Plant Dingolfing. Delveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025.

Base MSRPs (+$1,175 destination and handling)

2025 BMW iX xDrive45 $75,150

2025 BMW iX xDrive60 $88,500

2025 BMW iX M70 xDrive $111,500

Exterior design. Reduced design language, enhanced sportiness.

The revised exterior of the new BMW iX has an expressive presence and monolithic appearance with characteristic BMW SAV proportions, a design language reduced to the essentials, and clearly defined surfaces. The striking front design is characterized by the BMW grille with a redesigned frame and a new structure of vertical and diagonal lines in its interior. The updated grille can be ordered with illumination on the iX xDrive45 and iX xDrive60. Illumination is standard on iX M70 xDrive.

The headlights have also been redesigned with vertical elements for daytime running lights and turn indicators. The new structure of the BMW kidney grille is echoed in the diagonal lines of the headlight modules with available cornering lights.

The powerful rear end of the BMW iX underlines its modern look with generously proportioned surfaces divided by a few distinctive lines. The tailgate extends over the entire rear section without any breaks. The rear apron has been redesigned and features an integrated diffuser element in the new BMW iX M70 xDrive and in conjunction with the optional M Sport Package on other models.

The front and rear aprons of the new BMW iX have an almost seamless design and a higher proportion of surfaces painted body-color, giving them a sporty, elegant appearance as standard. The M Sport Package, now available as an option for the all-electric SAV for the first time, adds dynamic accents with powerful lines, distinctive air intakes, and new M alloy wheels.

When specified with the optional M Sport Professional Package, the new BMW iX is fitted with dark M Shadowline headlights and rear lights. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive comes as standard with the design features of the M Sport and M Sport Professional Packages, and adds a model-specific BMW kidney grille with M logo, black exterior mirror caps, and exclusive 22-inch M alloy wheels. The 21- and 22-inch alloy wheels on the new BMW iX consist of 70% secondary aluminium.

The range of colors available for the new iX now includes five new finishes: Arctic Race Blue metallic, Dune Grey metallic, Carbon Black metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey metallic, and Tanzanite Blue metallic (delayed release). The BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze is also available as an option for iX xDrive45 and iX xDrive60.

The alloy wheels available for the new BMW iX feature an aerodynamically optimized design. 20-inch alloy wheels are standard on iX xDrive45 and xDrive60, while 21-inch or 22-inch M alloy wheels in four new variants are available as upgrades to the M Sport Package and the M Sport package Professional. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive underscores its position as the top performer in the range with exclusive 21-inch M alloy wheels as standard. 22-inch and, for the first time, 23-inch BMW Individual alloy wheels in a V-spoke design are now also available, either as a standalone option on iX M70 xDrive or as an enhancement to the M Sport Package on the other models. All the new wheel designs have aluminium inserts to help reduce drag.

Interior: Progressive luxury, refined sportiness.

The interior ambience of the BMW iX, characterized by generous space and progressive luxury, can now be combined with the sporty design features of the M Sport Package. New M Multi-Function seats offer enhanced lateral support and a striking design. Available for the first time in the iX, these seats offer a wide range of adjustments, including backrest width adjustment and lumbar support, and pronounced contouring. The microfibre/Sensatec seats are finished in Atlas Grey/Black with M-specific stitching and accents in the BMW M tricolor. The new M multifunction seats are also optionally available in Amido natural leather and Castanea natural leather. As an option, they can also be combined with active seat ventilation. The M Multi-Function seats are part of the M Sport package on xDrive45 and xDrive60 and standard equipment for the new BMW iX M70 xDrive.

The M Sport package also includes an M leather steering wheel, two-tone instrument panel with M logo, Dark Silver trim finishers, anthracite headliner, M pedals, and high­gloss black trim on the center console.

Appealing options: From the Climate Comfort Package to the Panoramic Eclipsing Roof and a tow hitch.

The Climate Comfort Package (optional on xDrive45 and xDrive60, standard on M70 xDrive) contributes to maximum well-being. Heated surfaces for the instrument panel and glove compartment, the door panels, center armrest and the rear seats ensure a comfortable temperature for all passengers. The Panoramic Eclipsing Roof, optional on xDrive45 and standard on the other models, enhances the bright and spacious interior with a one-piece viewing area that extends over both rows of seats. Instead of a roller blind, it features electrochromatic shading that can be activated at the touch of a button. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, with 30 speakers and exciters in the front seats, delivers an exceptionally intense and precisely balanced sound experience. It is optional on xDrive45 and xDrive60, standard on M70 xDrive.

A tow hitch will be available as an option for the new BMW iX in the summer of 2025. For all model variants, the maximum permitted towing capacity is 3,500 lbs.

Strong performance from every drive system.

In each of the three model versions of the new BMW iX, a re-tuning of the drive system and optimized power electronics result in noticeably spirited power delivery. The new BMW iX xDrive45 delivers a maximum system output 402 hp, which enables a 0-60 time of just 4.9 seconds. The new BMW iX xDrive60 receives a 20 hp increase over the previous xDrive50 to 536 and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in only 4.4 seconds. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 124 mph.

At the very top of the iX line, the new BMW iX M70 xDrive offers genuinely exhilerating performance. The dual motors in the iX M70 xDrive combine to deliver a maximum system output of up to 650 hp in My Mode Sport – 40 more than its M60 xDrive predecessor – and a maximum torque of 811 lb-ft when Launch Control is activated. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph when equipped with performance tires.

Chassis technology and driver assistance systems. Continued development of BMW dynamics, comfort and safety.

The suspension technology of the BMW iX includes a double-wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle, a stroke-dependent damper system, and electric steering with Servotronic function and variable ratio. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive also features adaptive two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers including M-specific tuning and M-specific anti-roll bars, Integral Active Steering, and M Sport brakes with red-painted brake callipers. Adaptive two-axle air suspension and Integral Active Steering are available as options for the iX xDrive45 and iX xDrive60 (as part of the Dynamic Handling Package), as are the M Sport brakes.

In the new iX, the suspension, damping and chassis control systems have been recalibrated to cope with the increased drive power and weight balance resulting from optimized battery technology. In addition, a hydraulic rear axle support bearing ensures a balance between sporty dynamics and ride comfort. Weight- and friction-optimized wheel bearings and tires with reduced rolling resistance also contribute to the increased efficiency of the new BMW iX.

Drive and charging technology. More powerful and more efficient than ever.

The biggest single contribution to the increased efficiency of the new BMW iX comes from the first-ever use of silicon carbide semiconductor components (SiC inverters) in a BMW electric vehicle. The use of a SiC inverter now ensures significantly more efficient energy conversion in the drivetrain. Semiconductors made of silicon carbide are not only more efficient, but also more powerful and significantly more temperature-resistant than semiconductors made of conventional silicon.

This new inverter technology for the power electronics optimizes the power density of the drive system. This ensures high efficiency in the transfer of energy from the high-voltage battery to the electric motor. The innovative silicon carbide module of the inverter optimizes the peak performance of the electric motors, their efficiency, and thus the range of the new BMW iX. Thanks to the further development of the performance electronics and the fine-tuning of the wheel bearings and tires, among other refinements, the new iX xDrive60, for example, is expected to deliver about 10% more range than its predecessor – up to 340 miles when properly equipped (estimated range of up to 340 miles according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards).

Like the drive units, the high-voltage batteries used in the new BMW iX are based on the latest development of the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology. The innovations also include a new battery management system that optimizes efficiency. Combined with the high energy density of the high-voltage batteries used in the new BMW iX, this contributes significantly to the outstanding range. A new battery cell technology gives the high-voltage battery in the BMW iX xDrive45 a net usable energy content of 100.1 kWh, while xDrive60 and M70 xDrive models have HV batteries with 113.4 kWh and 112.8 kWh of net usable energy respectively.

Adaptive recuperation with efficiency-optimized control.

When driving, the latest version of adaptive recuperation helps to extend range. The intelligent networking of the drive control system enables the intensity of energy recovery during acceleration and braking to be adapted to the traffic situation as determined by navigation data and the sensors of the driver assistance systems. For example, the recuperation power can be increased when approaching a junction and more energy can be fed into the high-voltage battery during deceleration.

As an alternative to adaptive recuperation, the driver can select high, medium, or low braking energy recovery for all traffic situations in the BMW iDrive menu. Low recuperation corresponds to the coasting function. The BMW iX simply glides along without drive torque as soon as the accelerator pedal is released. The electric drive is not energized and thus no energy is consumed from the high-voltage battery.

If required, My Mode EFFICIENT can be used to activate a highly energy-efficient operating mode. The MAX RANGE function can increase the range remaining before the next charging stop by up to 25% by limiting the drive power and maximum speed and reducing certain comfort functions.

New heat pump function, more efficient predictive heat management for the high-voltage battery.

All BMW iX models are equipped with an advanced heat pump function as standard. The new intelligent combination of heat pump technology ensures even greater efficiency in a wide range of driving situations and outside temperatures between -4° F and 86° F for the integrated heating and cooling circuit of the interior, as well as for the heating and cooling system of the drive system and high-voltage battery. For example, the waste heat from the electric motors can be directed to heat the interior and the high-voltage battery. This allows both the interior and the high-voltage battery to be heated simultaneously with the heat pump function and, if required, with a central electric auxiliary heater.

When outside temperatures are low, a new storage heating function optimizes the pre-conditioning of the high-voltage battery for optimum DC charging with shorter charging times and greater efficiency. Efficient use of the heat generated by the instantaneous water heater allows the high-voltage battery to heat up much faster. Anticipatory thermal management ensures that the temperature of the high-voltage battery is optimally controlled in advance of a stop at a fast-charging station. When the navigation system is active, the battery is automatically pre-conditioned before a planned charging stop. Pre-conditioning of the battery can be manually activated and deactivated at any time. The high-voltage battery can also be pre-conditioned before departure via the My BMW App.

Combined Charging Unit and optimized charging software.

The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) used in all model variants of the new BMW iX enables AC charging with a maximum output of 11 kW. The CCU of the new iX xDrive45 can charge at a rate of up to 175 kW at a DC fast charging station. The maximum charging power of the iX xDrive60 and iX M70 xDrive is 195 kW.

Plug & Charge Multi Contract for maximum charging flexibility and convenience.

The new BMW iX offers the Plug & Charge Multi Contract function. Plug & Charge Mulit Contract makes charging at compatible public charging stations even more convenient, as digital authentication via an app or card is no longer required. When the iX is connected to the charging point, the necessary contract data for invoicing the energy costs is transmitted through a communication interface via the charging cable. Customers can digitally store up to five individual Plug & Charge-enabled power contracts from different providers in the vehicle.

Wide variety of systems for automated driving and parking.

To optimize comfort and safety, the new BMW iX offers a wide range of systems for automated driving and parking. These are based on BMW’s latest modular technology kit and set new standards in terms of functionality, reliability, and availability. The advanced modular technology kit gives the new BMW iX outstanding intelligence in environmental monitoring and data processing. It also offers the potential for extensive integration of new and enhanced functions. These updates and enhancements can be installed over-the-air via remote software upgrades or downloaded from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store. This means that the BMW iX and its software remain conveniently at the cutting edge of technology.

Highway Assistant for optimized comfort on long journeys.

The new BMW iX is already equipped with Driving Assistant Plus as standard. In addition to Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection and Lane Keeping Assistant and Speed Limit Assistant it also includes Distance Control and Steering Assistant, each of which can be used at speeds of up to 112 mph, as well as Active Speed Limit Assist.

The BMW Highway Assistant is the highlight of the range of options for automated driving. Its Level 2+ functionality allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and comfortably position themselves on suitable limited access highways with divided lanes at speeds of up to 85 mph while keeping a close eye on the traffic. The system also includes Active Lane Change with eye activation. The combination of these two functions ensures outstanding driving comfort on long journeys with the new BMW iX.

Parking and maneuvering can be controlled by a smartphone.

Parking Assistant, including Back-Up Assistant, also comes as standard in the new BMW iX. The optional Parking Assistant Professional, part of the Driving Assistant Professional Package, adds Parking View including Top View, Panorama View and 3D View, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder and Anti-Theft Recorder.

Parking Assistant Professional also allows users to control parking maneuvers from outside the vehicle using a smartphone. The Maneuver Assistant can also automatically complete complex reversing maneuvers up to 650 feet in length.

Display and operating system, connectivity. Intuitive user experience and advanced digital services.

The BMW iX is also a pioneer in the field of display and operating systems. It was the first production vehicle to be launched with the innovative BMW Curved Display. BMW iDrive with QuickSelect, based on the BMW Operating System 8.5, contributes to the advanced driving experience in the new BMW iX. With the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, it is geared towards operation via touch functions and natural speech.

The BMW Operating System 8.5 start screen permanently shows the map view of the navigation system or other individually configurable displays. On the driver’s side, the screen displays vertical live widgets that can be selected with a swipe, and QuickSelect makes it easy to activate them without having to go to a submenu. Once the settings have been made, simply tap the Home symbol at the bottom of the display to return to the start screen. In addition to the Home symbol, there are now icons for direct access to the air conditioning menu, the All Apps menu, and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. In addition, the BMW iDrive in the new BMW iX provides the prerequisites for using digital services such as audio and video streaming as well as in-car gaming.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional, optional on xDrive45 and xDrive60, standard on M70 xDrive, includes the BMW Head-Up Display and the Augmented View function on the Information and Control Display.

With the BMW Operating System 8.5, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant also gains additional capabilities, including in the areas of communication, navigation and vehicle control. It is also possible to integrate Amazon Alexa. The Alexa voice service can be used in the vehicle, for example, to make shopping lists using your voice, play music or control your smart home remotely.

BMW Maps navigation system with charging-optimized route planning.

The BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system, which is part of BMW Live Cockpit Professional, offers even better functions for charging-optimized route planning on long journeys in the new BMW iX. This can be done either in the vehicle or via the My BMW App. Charging stops are planned in such a way as to arrive at the destination as quickly as possible. The driver’s preferred charging status, with which he wants to reach the stopovers and the final destination, can also be set. On request, detailed information about the charging stations along the route can be accessed during the journey, such as availability, costs, and services in the vicinity.

The closer the vehicle gets to a scheduled charging stop, the more frequently the availability of the charging station is checked so that an alternative route can be determined in plenty of time if necessary. If the driver decides to make an individual charging stop along the way, the planning of the rest of the route is automatically adapted to the new conditions.

Over-the-air updates: Remote Software Upgrade and BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades.

To ensure that the new BMW iX always has the latest software, updates can be installed over the air. Remote software upgrades can include free quality or functional improvements.

In addition, customers can purchase further driver assistance, entertainment and personalization features through the BMW ConnectedDrive Store. Selected functions can be tested free of charge for a period of one month and then booked for a specific term or purchased outright.

Video streaming and in-car gaming on the control display.

The BMW Operating System 8.5 enables a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for functions, and optimized access to many specific online services. For video streaming on the Control Display, the Connected Package Professional offers YouTube as well as a video app for local channels. The entertainment offering includes both live channels and on-demand media libraries in the categories of news, sport, children’s entertainment, movies, and series.

The latest generation of BMW iDrive also offers an innovative form of in-car gaming with the AirConsole platform. When the vehicle is stationary, the driver and passengers can play casual games alone or in multiplayer mode, for example to pass the time while the BMW iX’s high-voltage battery is charging. Players only need their smartphone, which acts as a controller, and the BMW Curved Display. The selection of playable titles such as “UNO® Car Party!”, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” or “Starlit Kart” is constantly being expanded.

Personalized user experience with BMW ID, My BMW App and personal eSIM, BMW Digital Key Plus as standard.

The standard equipment of the new BMW iX includes optimized smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and 5G mobile phone reception as standard provides the ideal conditions for in-car gaming, audio and video streaming and the use of other online-based services.

To personalise the user experience with BMW ID, simply log in to the vehicle for the first time using a smartphone and scan the QR code. The personal profile is then added and synchronizable settings are loaded. This means that the customer is greeted on the vehicle display by name and, if desired, with a personal profile picture, and their individual vehicle settings are automatically loaded. In addition, the vehicle is added to the My BMW App without the customer having to do anything. As a universal digital interface, it provides information on the vehicle’s status, available range and service and maintenance requirements at all times. It also provides remote access to functions such as locating the vehicle and locking and unlocking the doors.

The BMW Digital Key Plus can also be set up as standard for suitable smartphones and smartwatches with iOS or Android operating systems. Using the digital key on a mobile device, the new BMW iX automatically unlocks when approached. This is made possible by ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. The vehicle can also be started without taking the device out of a pocket or bag. This makes a conventional car key superfluous. The BMW Digital Key Plus is even easier to set up with the new Setup Card. Simply hold the card up to your smartphone or scan the QR code on the back. The BMW Digital Key Plus can be shared digitally with other people with individually definable rights and offers additional control functions via the My BMW App in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Designed for recycling: Moving towards a circular economy step by step.

One of the BMW’s ambitious sustainability goals is to increase the use of secondary raw materials in vehicle production, as is already being implemented in many areas of the new BMW iX. The company is pursuing the vision of the circular economy, in which raw materials are kept in circulation for as long as possible and without any loss in quality in order to reduce the use of primary materials and the associated mining of new raw materials and their energy and CO 2 intensive processing. BMW is also making important contributions to the recycling of vehicles at the end of their useful life.

BMW’s Recycling and Dismantling Centre (RDZ) develops technologies and solutions that are then made available to the entire recycling industry. For 30 years, the RDZ has been doing important groundwork to promote recycling in the automotive industry.

Parallel to the market preparation for the new BMW iX, BMW launched a Europe-wide partnership with SK tes, a leading provider of innovative technology life cycle solutions, in November 2024. In a special recycling process, cobalt, nickel and lithium are extracted from used batteries and then returned to the value chain for the production of new batteries.

More efficient driving with the efficiency trainer.

In addition to BMW EfficientDynamics technology, an efficient driving style is a key factor in reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions during the vehicle’s service life. The efficiency trainer in the My BMW App provides drivers with tips on how to optimize their driving style in terms of sustainability. The digital assistant analyses previous journeys and provides tips for improvement as well as incentives by comparing fuel consumption with corresponding values from the BMW Community