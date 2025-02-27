BMW Manufacturing Continues as the Largest Automotive Exporter by Value in the U.S.

BMW Manufacturing has confirmed that it was the leading automotive exporter by value in the United States in 2024, according to data released this month by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Plant Spartanburg exported nearly 225,000 BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes last year with an export value of more than $10 billion. Moreover, since 2014, the South Carolina plant has exported more than 2.7 million BMWs – about 63 percent of total production – with an export value of more than $104 billion.

The BMWs assembled at the South Carolina plant were exported primarily through the Port of Charleston, SC, as well as through four additional ports: Brunswick, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Everglades, FL; and Baltimore, MD. Nearly 15,000 BMWs were exported via rail. The top export markets from Plant Spartanburg were Germany, South Korea, China, Canada, and Great Britain.

“Plant Spartanburg has been an important location in our production network for over 30 years and is now the largest BMW Group plant globally,” explained Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Production. “The strong export share of our plant underlines the importance of free trade for the USA. Not only does this benefit our plant, but also the strong supplier network in the region.”

“When the first BMW rolled off the assembly line in 1994, it was the beginning of a great legacy for Plant Spartanburg in the United States. Our dedicated associates have assembled nearly seven million BMWs, and because of our export success, millions of customers around the world experience the innovative technology and premium quality of our X vehicles,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “Our achievement as the country’s leading automotive exporter demonstrates BMW’s trusted partnership with this state and our continued commitment to the United States.”

Plant Highlights from 2024.

The team at BMW Manufacturing assembled 396,117 Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes last year. As part of that total, more than 57,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were assembled, which made up more than 14 percent of the plant’s total volume. Nearly 50 percent of all BMWs sold in the U.S. were assembled at Plant Spartanburg. Other plant highlights from 2024 include:

Associates successfully launched the fourth-generation BMW X3, boasting greater sporting appeal, visual impact, and versatility than ever. The X3 is one of the best-selling BMWs in America.

While celebrating the 30th anniversary of Plant Spartanburg, BMW opened its first press shop in North America. The state-of-the-art press shop stamps parts for the BMW X3, including hang-on parts such as the vehicle’s four doors, fenders, lift gate, and exterior body sides.

The expansion of the X3/X4 assembly hall continued as Plant Spartanburg prepares to assemble fully electric vehicles. Construction is complete, and most tooling and equipment has been installed. This assembly hall has increased by nearly 50 percent to more than 2.4 million square feet. The first electric vehicle will be shipped in late 2026, and by 2030, the BMW Group will assemble at least six fully electric models in the U.S.

Construction started at Plant Woodruff, BMW’s new $700 million high-voltage battery assembly plant. Tooling and equipment are being installed with all work substantially completed by the end of March 2025. Associates at the one million square foot facility will assemble the sixth-generation batteries to supply fully electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg.

Construction on a 300,000-square-foot expansion to the main body shop was completed, and an additional 300+ robots have been installed.

Construction on a new eight-story body shop stacker for vehicle storage was completed.

“South Carolina’s position as a stronghold for the United States’ automotive industry can be traced directly to BMW’s success in our state. The BMW models assembled at Plant Spartanburg are in global demand — shipping to markets around the world,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We are proud to have a company as committed to the prosperity of its community, the success of its employees, and the innovation of its industry right here in South Carolina. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones with BMW in the years ahead.”

“Over the past decade, much of BMW’s global success can be traced to the strength of Plant Spartanburg, where world-class advanced automotive manufacturing, employee upskilling, and research and development are happening in real-time,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “South Carolina is proud of its legacy companies, like BMW, and S.C. Commerce remains a steadfast champion for the success of all businesses, no matter where they fall in their legacy journey. We are proud to be home to one of the most dynamic automotive industries in the nation, thanks to leaders like BMW.”

Since 1992, the BMW Group has invested more than $14.8 billion in its South Carolina operations. BMW Manufacturing is the largest BMW Group plant in the world, assembling more than 1,500 vehicles each day. The plant is an important part of BMW’s global production network and plays a critical role in meeting the high demand for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes in the U.S. and around the world. Nearly 57 percent of its vehicles are shipped to about 120 global markets, making BMW the largest automotive exporter by value in the United States for more than a decade. In 2024, nearly 50 percent of BMW vehicles sold in the U.S. came from Plant Spartanburg. The model portfolio includes six top-selling BMW X models, four Motorsport X models, and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicle X models. The factory has an annual production capacity of up to 450,000 vehicles and employs more than 11,000 people.

Written by BMW.