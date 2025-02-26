Breeze Airways Expands at GSP Airport With Three New Seasonal Routes

Breeze Airways is expanding at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) with the addition of three new seasonal routes.

Beginning May 2025, Breeze will offer nonstop flights to Fort Myers (RSW), Pittsburgh (PIT), and White Plains, NY (HPN). The airline, which launched service at GSP in 2024, continues to grow and now offers a total of eight routes.

The new flights are now available to book at flybreeze.com.

Fort Myers, Florida (RSW) – Summer Seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) – Summer Seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1

Westchester County/White Plains, NY (HPN) – Summer Seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 2

In addition to the new routes, Breeze will resume its seasonal service to Orlando International (MCO) in March 2025, followed by the return of routes to Los Angeles (LAX) and Hartford (BDL) in May 2025. Breeze also offers year-round service to Providence (PVD) and Tampa (TPA).

“The response to Breeze’s arrival at GSP has been tremendous,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “We’re excited to see the airline continue to expand, providing even more travel options for our community.”

The addition of Breeze Airways helped fuel record-breaking passenger numbers at GSP. In 2024, the airport surpassed 2.88 million passengers, a 12% increase over 2023. With the latest additions, GSP expects to exceed 3 million passengers in 2025.

Written by GSP Airport, OneSpartanburg, Inc.