Clemson University Drives $6.4 Billion Economic Impact in South Carolina, Study Shows

An independent economic impact study recently released detailed the University’s statewide economic impact at $6.4 billion including operations, capital investment, workforce development, athletics events and student and visitor spending.

Every dollar South Carolina invests in Clemson University generates $35 in economic output, according to the independent report prepared by Econsult Solutions Inc.

The newly released assessment reinforces Clemson’s role as a major driver of economic growth and workforce development and solidifies the institution’s commitment to its mission of teaching, research and service. The total economic output resulted in 37,100 jobs statewide and generated $114.4 million in annual state tax revenue, contributing to the state’s economy.

Additional findings show Clemson’s influence is powerful in the Upstate, where it contributes $4.9 billion in economic impact and supports 27,900 jobs. As a key driver of research, workforce development and industry collaboration, Clemson plays a critical role in strengthening the region’s economy.

“We are grateful for our talented and dedicated faculty, students and staff across the state for being passionately dedicated to driving impact for South Carolinians everywhere,” said Senior Vice President of External Affairs Angie Leidinger. “Our work is bolstered by strong support from state and federal legislative partners and our numerous corporate partners that span the state’s most vital industries.”

Clemson partners with industry across South Carolina to advance the state’s economic development through experiential learning, industry-supported scholarships to achieve mutually beneficial goals and meet the state’s economic goals in meaningful ways.

Beyond South Carolina, Clemson’s total economic impact reaches $10.6 billion nationwide, supporting 54,000 jobs across the U.S. and driving innovation through its top-tier R1 research institution status.

Research and development activities

The University has doubled its research activity since 2013, reporting more than $334 million in research and development expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

Through its research, Clemson is a trusted source of innovation for key industry sectors in South Carolina, including the automotive, energy, manufacturing, health, education and agriculture industries, among others. The University’s research priorities are informed by the needs of the state, and Clemson strategically operates innovation campuses, research centers and extension offices across South Carolina to spread the benefit of its research and workforce development efforts.

“Our research is about transforming lives in South Carolina through workforce development and innovation that reaches every corner of the state,” said Bob Jones, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Impact is central to our Clemson Elevate strategic plan. We are passionate about making a difference and work closely with local industry, state agencies, health care providers, K-12 educational institutions, the agricultural sector, national laboratories and numerous other collaborators to maximize our economic impact.”

Other research and development findings between the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, include:

79 new patent applications

218 invention disclosures

10 startup businesses formed

“The growth of our research enterprise over the past decade has been of great benefit to our state. Our researchers are improving health care for both providers and patients, helping farmers increase profits, providing educators tools to better prepare young students, helping businesses train and retain employees and introducing technological innovation to the industries that drive job growth in South Carolina,” said Tanju Karanfil, senior vice president for research, scholarship and creative endeavors. “These are just a few examples, and our impact will continue to grow as we work to double research as part of the Clemson Elevate strategic plan.”

Alumni impact on the state’s economy

Fifty-eight percent of Clemson alums remain in South Carolina, ensuring a strong talent pipeline for the state while strengthening regional industry and workforce. Additionally, 97 percent of graduates are employed or pursuing further education within six months of graduation and report median 10-year earnings of $72,000.

According to College Scorecard, the median 10-year earnings of Clemson alumni is $71,513, which is higher than other peer institutions.

From innovative research and corporate collaboration to job creation and talent development, Clemson University continues to elevate South Carolina’s future while meeting the goals set forth in the Clemson Elevate strategic plan.