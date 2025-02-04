Duke Energy to Offer $200,000 in Grants to Help Nonprofits That Support Senior Citizens in South Carolina

Duke Energy has launched a campaign to promote grant opportunities totaling $200,000 to South Carolina organizations that help the state’s aging population with services and support, particularly for those with income challenges.

“Organizations serving South Carolina’s low-income seniors tell us they have seen an increase in the demand for their services in recent years,” said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “With the aging population living longer, as well as the cost of living increasing, it’s important to ensure those that helped build and strengthen our communities have the resources they need to comfortably enjoy their golden years.”

Qualifying nonprofits serving low-income seniors can request grant funding from the Duke Energy Foundation for a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to cover general operating expenses.

These funds cannot be used for weatherization or utility assistance programs but are available for organizations providing home delivery meal assistance, transportation assistance, home modifications and programs that help seniors maintain safety and self-sufficiency, among others.

This opportunity is only available to nonprofit organizations, not individuals. Organizations seeking more information or to apply for a grant should visit duke-energy.com/SeniorAssistance. The application window closes Jan. 28.

This request for proposals follows similar initiatives by the Foundation to support the organizations that provide services to seniors in the state.

Through a similar request for proposals in 2023, Duke Energy provided 15 qualifying nonprofits in South Carolina grants of up to $20,000 that funded needed home repairs to enable senior citizens to continue to enjoy life in their current homes. In 2024, the Duke Energy Foundation provided an additional $100,000 in grants to 13 organizations in the state with existing home ramp programs for low-income senior citizens or those with disabilities who qualified for assistance.

“The response we received after grants in recent years were announced was tremendous, and eye opening as the scope of the needs of these organizations to support seniors became evident,” said Amanda Dow, director of the Duke Energy Foundation in South Carolina. “We learned these organizations offer many different critical services to their clients all of which need funding. That’s why this program is targeting general operations, so these organizations that do this great work can put the funds quickly toward those programs that need the most financial support.”

Customers who need the services provided by these organizations also might have challenges funding other household needs, to include their electricity bill. To learn more about programs and information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Written by Duke Energy.