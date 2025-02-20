Eastern Engineered Wood Products to Establish Upstate Operations; $18.7 Million Investment and 31 New Jobs Expected

Eastern Engineered Wood Products, a wholesale distributor of engineered wood products, has announced it selects Anderson County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $18.7 million investment will create 31 new jobs.

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1998, Eastern supplies engineered wood products to building materials dealers and lumberyards across the East Coast. The company also provides technical support to customers including product placement drawings, product specification assistance and sales education.

“Establishing this new location in Anderson County, South Carolina is an exciting next step in our growth and expansion strategy,” said Eastern Engineered Wood Products President Todd Lindsey. “We have long recognized the need for our products and services in the Southeast, and the Upstate of South Carolina is the ideal area from which to support that need. Support from the state and local authorities has been tremendous, and we look forward to working together as we grow our operation.”

Eastern’s new distribution center, to be located at 110 Milliken Drive in Belton, will service lumber dealers and component manufacturers in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Operations are expected to start later this year with full completion of the project in early 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Eastern team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.