Fifth Third Park to Host Historic First Baseball Game Between Wofford College and USC Upstate

The Hub City Spartanburgers are proud to announce the first-ever baseball game at Fifth Third Park will showcase two of Spartanburg’s local Division-I programs, Wofford College and University of South Carolina Upstate.

The game is set for 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1st, at Fifth Third Park, and will give fans a preview of the state-of-the-art facility and the excitement it will bring to the Spartanburg community ahead of the Spartanburgers home opener on April 15th.

“We’re thrilled to host Wofford and USC Upstate for the first baseball event at Fifth Third Park,” said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Hub City Spartanburgers. “This game will be a historic moment as we introduce Fifth Third Park to the community while offering fans an exciting opportunity to watch two of the region’s premier collegiate programs. We can’t wait to make this a night to remember for the schools, their athletes, and all the fans who join us.”

Wofford College, the 2024 Southern Conference champion, and USC Upstate, the 2024 Big South Conference runner-up, are two of the area’s most successful college baseball programs. This game will not only be the first baseball game at Fifth Third Park, it will also be the first-ever event at the facility, allowing attendees to be a part of history.

“Wofford baseball is excited to open Fifth Third Park in Downtown Spartanburg. April 1st will be a great day for the city, community, and schools as Wofford and USC Upstate renew this rivalry in 2025. We are excited to be part of this special day and many more for years to come,” said JJ Edwards, head baseball coach of Wofford College.

The inaugural game at Fifth Third Park will celebrate the first baseball event at the brand-new Fifth Third Park and highlight the growing sports culture in Spartanburg. Fans will experience the energy of this historic game in a venue designed to become a cornerstone for the community, setting the stage for future events that will create lasting memories for years to come.

“We are really excited for the partnership with the Spartanburgers. To play the first game at this new stadium is something the guys in this program will remember forever. We look forward to continuing our relationship into the future and hopefully playing plenty more games in the coming years,” said Kane Sweeney, head baseball coach of USC Upstate.

Those interested in seeing the Terriers of Wofford College and the Spartans of USC Upstate face off on Tuesday, April 1st, for the first-ever baseball game at Fifth Third Park can purchase tickets at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets or by calling 864-658-4206 on Thursday, January 23rd, beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will embark on their inaugural season starting in April 2025. The team’s home opener at Fifth Third Park will be April 15th, 2025. Single Game Tickets, Season Ticket Memberships, and Group Tickets are available by emailing [email protected], visiting hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets, or by calling 864-658-4210.

Written by the Hub City Spartanburgers.