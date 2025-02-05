Hub City Press to Receive $25,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Hub City Press is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000.

In total, the NEA will award 1,474 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $36.8 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2025 grants.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists including Hub City Press that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place—those that address our past and help us consider our future, integrate arts and culture in new ways into our lives and communities, and provide powerful opportunities for people throughout our nation to come together through a shared arts experience.”

Meg Reid expressed gratitude to the NEA, stating, “We are deeply thankful for their support in launching Hub City Press’s 30th anniversary year. This funding empowers us to publish groundbreaking debut novels and essay collections, as well as a new book by the acclaimed poet Ashley M. Jones in 2025. It not only strengthens the careers of prominent Southern writers but also enables us to see vital projects through every stage—from acquisition to production and marketing. Their continued support solidifies our position as a leading independent publisher of Southern literature in the nation.”

Focused on finding and spotlighting extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, our curated catalog champions diverse authors and books that don’t fit into the commercial publishing landscape. Since its founding in 1995, the press has published over one hundred twenty high-caliber literary works, including novels, short stories, poetry, memoir, and books emphasizing the region’s culture and history. Hub City is interested in books with a strong sense of place and is committed to introducing a diverse roster of lesser-heard Southern voices. This support from the NEA in 2025 will help the books on our schedule to publish this year reach audiences across the country.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Written by Hub City Press.