Isuzu Selects Greenville County to Establish New United States Production Base; $280 Million Investment and 700 New Jobs Expected

Isuzu North America Corporation (Isuzu), a supplier of commercial vehicles, has announced it has selected Greenville County to establish the company’s new production base in the United States. The company’s $280 million investment will create more than 700 new jobs.

A subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, Isuzu supplies commercial vehicles for the United States and Canadian markets. Isuzu trucks entered the North American truck market in 1984, and the company sold 44,000 units in the last fiscal year, its highest total ever.

Isuzu has purchased a 1 million-square-foot facility, on over 200 acres of land on Augusta Road in Greenville County, that it is converting into a state-of-the-art assembly plant to expand Isuzu’s vehicle supply capabilities in North America. The new plant will include a variable-model, variable-volume production line that produces both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles. When completed, the plant will produce the company’s N-Series Gas, N-Series Electric and F-Series Diesel trucks, and will have a production capacity of 50,000 units annually.

Operations are expected to begin in 2027. In the coming months, Isuzu will provide more details about job opportunities, including how interested applicants can apply.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $7 million Closing Fund grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

Visit https://www.isuzu.co.jp/world/ for more information.