Nothing Bundt Cakes Expands With New Location in Boiling Springs

Nothing Bundt Cakes is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, set to open in early spring 2025.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to spread joy through its signature, delicious Bundt cakes throughout Spartanburg County.

“We are excited to bring our delicious cakes to more members of our community in Boiling Springs,” says Brian Murrill, Owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes Spartanburg. “Our goal is to continue spreading joy throughout Spartanburg County with each cake we serve. It’s also incredibly important to us to grow relationships with local businesses, schools, community organizations, and, of course, our everyday cake lovers.”

The new Boiling Springs location will offer the same high-quality, made-from-scratch Bundt cakes that Nothing Bundt Cakes is known for. With a wide variety of flavors, including classic favorites like Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Red Velvet, as well as seasonal offerings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been delighting cake lovers nationwide with its irresistible Bundt cakes since its founding in 1997. The brand is committed to providing an exceptional cake experience by using only the finest ingredients, creating a product that is as beautiful as it is delicious. Each cake is crafted with care and attention to detail, making it perfect for any occasion – from birthdays and weddings to celebrations and everyday moments of joy.

For updates on the opening of the new Boiling Springs location, follow on Instagram at @spartanburg_bundts.