SCDNR Deploys Reef Balls to Bolster Fish Habitat in Lake Murray

Biologists with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources have begun a years-long project to improve important fish habitat in Lake Murray.

Nearshore, shallow structure – or littoral habitat – in reservoirs serves as spawning habitat, protective cover and attracts food sources for adult and juvenile fish. Abundant and complex littoral habitat is critical to fish diversity, juvenile fish survival and ultimately the quality of our fish populations and recreational fisheries. Unfortunately, littoral habitat in southeastern reservoirs has declined due to reservoir aging, sedimentation, shoreline development and vegetation management.

SCDNR is enhancing littoral habitat with concrete reef balls to improve spawning and survival of juvenile fishes. The first reef balls were deployed by biologists and technicians in January.

Reef balls fabricated with molds developed by and purchased from the Reef Ball Foundation are concrete dome-like structures approximately 1 1/2 feet tall and 2 feet wide. Each reef ball is made by placing a large bladder inside the mold and filling the space between the bladder and mold with concrete. Holes in the reef balls allow fish to swim in and out. Reef balls are durable, environmentally friendly structures that provide long-lasting, quality fish habitat and withstand exposure during winter reservoir drawdowns.

Lake Murray littoral habitat enhancements are long-term projects that will involve deploying reef balls in shallow water over the next three years. To date, 23 reef balls have been fabricated and deployed in Lake Murray with many more to come. Funding for this reef ball project was provided in part by Newberry County Water Recreational Resources funds.

Written by SC DNR.

Photo: Similar reef balls deployed by Miami-Dade County.