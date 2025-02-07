Spartanburg County to Host HBCU Softball Classic for Second Consecutive Year

OneSpartanburg, Inc. and Spartanburg County are partnering with Bowie State University to host the second-annual HBCU Softball Classic, bringing teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across 10 states to Spartanburg County.

Participating teams represent the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), the SUN Conference, and the HBCU Athletic Conference.

Game action begins Friday, February 14 at noon and continues through the Championship Game on Sunday, February 16.

Tyger River Park, owned and operated by the Spartanburg County Parks Department, one of the Southeast’s premier baseball and softball complexes, with 12 fields and a championship stadium.

“There’s only one place to start the 2025 HBCU Softball season, and that’s Spartanburg,” said John Mark Freeze, OneSpartanburg, Inc. vice president of sports tourism development. “We’re excited to welcome 18 teams from 10 different states for this event, which is anticipated to generate direct spending in our market just shy of $500,000.”

PARTICIPATING TEAMS:

CIAA

Bluefield State University

Bowie State University

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

Lincoln University (PA)

Livingstone University

Shaw University

Virginia Union University

Virginia State University

SIAC

Albany State University

Benedict College

Clark Atlanta University

Edward Waters

Kentucky State University

Miles College

Tuskegee University

SUN Conference

Florida Memorial University

HBCU Athletic Conference

Voorhees University

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

More details can be found on the official event webpage.