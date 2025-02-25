Spartanburg Water Lab Analyst, Facilities Manager, Awarded for Outstanding Service

Spartanburg Water Wastewater Treatment Facilities Maintenance Manager Scott Duff and Hillary Messer, Quality Assurance Officer, were recognized by the Water Environment Association of South Carolina (WEASC).

Duff was awarded the Blue Ridge Foothills District Maintenance Operator of the Year for calendar year 2024 at an awards banquet on January 30.

This award is given annually for excellence in the maintenance of a water and/or wastewater system in South Carolina. Duff is responsible for coordinating the preventive and corrective maintenance for Spartanburg Water’s nine wastewater treatment facilities and the Lawson Fork pump station. He is committed to protecting public health and serving as a good steward of the environment.

Scott is a Navy veteran who served fourteen years in active duty, including as an Aviation Boatswains Mate on the flight deck of aircraft carriers. He started his employment with Spartanburg Water in in 2003 as a Maintenance Technician I. He holds licenses in water treatment, wastewater treatment and collections. He has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from USC-Upstate.

“As a testament to Scott’s dedication to Spartanburg Water, he played a pivotal role during the power outages caused by Hurricane Helene. He helped ensure all water distribution sites continued to supply water to our customers throughout the county and that all nine wastewater plants were operational and the environment free from pollution,” said Rick Jolley, Vice President of Plant and Field Operations at Spartanburg Water.

Messer was awarded the Blue Ridge Foothills District Laboratory Analyst of the Year for calendar year 2024.

This award is presented annually to one water treatment analyst for excellence achieved in the laboratory of a water and/or wastewater treatment plant in South Carolina. Hillary is tasked with implementing and managing the quality management system for the central lab and the satellite laboratories located at Spartanburg Water’s treatment facilities. In this role, she ensures that the laboratory data meets method requirements and remains legally defensible, supporting the utility’s mission of delivering safe, high-quality water.

Hillary holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Queens University of Charlotte. She began her career with Spartanburg Water in 2011 as a Laboratory Technician I and has since played a key role in water and wastewater quality assurance efforts.

“Hillary’s dedication plays a key part in Spartanburg Water’s exemplary compliance record. In overseeing the quality assurance of laboratory data, Hillary is paramount in providing safe drinking water and wastewater services to our customers,” said Rick Jolley, Vice President of Plant and Field Operations at Spartanburg Water.

The Blue Ridge Foothills District is one of 10 regional districts of the Water Environment Association of South Carolina (WEASC). The district includes Spartanburg, Greenville, Pickens, Oconee and Anderson counties. Annually, members are selected for outstanding service in categories as defined by the WEASC. These individuals are now eligible to receive awards from the corresponding state organization in March.

Written by Spartanburg Water.