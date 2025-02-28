Spartanburgers Grand Slam Beer Release Party at Rockers Brewing

Try Rockers Brewing’s newest brew while MegaWish takes the stage on Friday, February 28, from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

Step up to the plate with Grand Slam Lager, the official local beer at the stadium of our minor league squad the Hub City Spartanburgers! Taste a crisp amber lager that hits all the right notes! This brew features a rich, malty backbone with notes of caramel and toasty bread, balanced by gentle hop bitterness.

With its smooth finish, Grand Slam is perfect for celebrating every game day moment. Cheers to a winning brew!

Megawish, a ’90s alternative rock rage band, will take the stage from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/rockersbrewingco/ for more information.

Written by Rockers Brewing.