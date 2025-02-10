Tickets Now On Sale for Top Amateur Games at Fluor Field

While Greenville Drive baseball is still a couple months away, the organization and Fluor Field are set to kick-off the amateur baseball schedule in downtown Greenville beginning on Friday, February 28.

More than 25 collegiate and high school teams will take center stage at Fluor Field, with tickets now on sale at greenvilledrive.com or by calling the Drive’s Front Office at (864) 240-4500.

“While we anxiously await the start of the Drive’s 20th Anniversary Season with Opening Day, presented by TD Bank scheduled for Friday, April 4, we’re excited that Fluor Field will host top quality amateur baseball with a mix of college and high school games over the next month,” noted Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko.

The amateur baseball season at Fluor Field begins with the Michigan State Spartans and Harvard Crimson on February 28th, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

Just one day later, on Saturday, March 1st, the most anticipated game on the college schedule, the Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource, returns to Fluor Field with Clemson squaring off against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks at 1:30 PM.

Tickets for the Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource are sold through both universities, with IPTAY and Gamecock Club Members having first-right of purchase. Fluor Field will host a Reedy River Rivalry Fan Fest on District 356 with food trucks, live music, shopping, entertainment, with the game streaming for all to see. The Fan Fest will kick off at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. More details to come soon.

Following the conclusion of the Reedy River Rivalry, the Spartans and Crimson take the field again at 6 p.m. and then wrap up the series on Sunday, March 2 at Noon.

Clemson comes back to Fluor Field on Tuesday, March 4 to face off against the USC-Upstate Spartans at 6 p.m.

Michigan State makes Fluor Field their “Spring Training” home for the 16th consecutive season, with four days of games. The Spartans play Western Carolina on Wednesday, March 5, before a weekend slate during the First Pitch Invitational, March 7-9, which also features Cornell, UAB, and Winthrop.

Craig Brown, Drive Owner & Chairman as well as a prominent Michigan State alumnus, stated, “Fluor Field and Downtown Greenville continue to be a highly sought-after location for collegiate baseball. We’re always excited to welcome the Spartans, as it’s a memorable trip not only for the players and coaches, but also family members and alumni.”

Limestone and Anderson University face off on Tuesday, March 18 followed by the USC-Upstate Spartans and the Wofford Terriers on March 19 and North Greenville versus Lander University on Wednesday, April 9.

Upstate high school baseball takes center stage at Fluor Field throughout the month of March, featuring 12 different high schools – Dorman (5 A, Division 1 #3), Eastside, Wren, Palmetto, Powdersville (3A, #1), Rivers Bluff, Greenville, Chapman, Christ Church, St. Joe’s, Riverside, and Wade Hampton.

“Baseball is back in full force at Fluor Field,” added Drive President, Jeff Brown. “The full schedule of amateur games not only gives fans ample opportunity to watch great baseball before the Drive season but also provides a unique experience for the players and coaches at a first-class facility.”

Tickets for each amateur game, except for the Reedy River Rivalry, are available on greenvilledrive.com. The full schedule of games and ticket prices is listed below:

Michigan State vs. Harvard – Friday, February 28 First pitch at 6 PM All Tickets $10

– Friday, February 28 Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource (Clemson vs. South Carolina) – Saturday, March 1 RRR Fan Fest, presented by ScanSource at 10 AM Gates Open at Noon First pitch at 1:30 PM Tickets sold exclusively through Clemson and South Carolina

(Clemson vs. South Carolina) – Saturday, March 1 Michigan State vs. Harvard – Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 First pitch at 6 PM (3/1) and Noon (3/2) All tickets $10

– Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 USC-Upstate vs. Clemson – Tuesday, March 4 First pitch at 6 PM Tickets range from $9 – $14

– Tuesday, March 4 Michigan State vs. Western Carolina – Wednesday, March 5 First pitch at 6:30 PM All Tickets $10

– Wednesday, March 5 First Pitch Invitational – Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9 Friday – All tickets $10 10 AM – Michigan State vs. Cornell 2 PM – Michigan State vs. UAB 6 PM – UAB vs. Winthrop Saturday – All Tickets $10 12 PM – UAB vs. Cornell 4 PM – Michigan State vs. Winthrop Sunday – All tickets $10 12 PM – Michigan State vs. UAB Dorman vs. Eastside – Friday, March 14 First pitch at 6 PM All tickets $7 High School Doubleheader – Saturday, March 15 Wren vs. Palmetto – First pitch at 1 PM Powdersville vs. River Bluff – First pitch at 4 PM Complimentary Admission as part of the Drive’s Fan Fest (more details to come) Greenville vs. Chapman – Monday, March 17 First pitch at 6:30 PM All tickets $7 Limestone vs. Anderson – Tuesday, March 18 First pitch at 6 PM All Tickets $10 USC-Upstate vs. Wofford – Wednesday, March 19 First pitch at 6PM All tickets $10 Christ Church vs. St. Joseph’s – Monday, March 24 First pitch at 6:30 PM All tickets $7 North Greenville vs. Lander – Wednesday, April 9 First pitch 6:30 PM All Tickets $10 Riverside vs. Wade Hampton – Friday, April 11 First pitch at 6:30 PM All tickets $7

Written by the Greenville Drive.