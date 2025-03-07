Converse University to Present Next Carlos Moseley Series Concert on March 10th

Carlos Moseley Chamber Music Series is celebrating its 43rd season, featuring six concerts throughout 2024-2025.

Enjoy world-renowned musicians in the intimate venue of Daniel Recital Hall, followed by a post-concert champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception, where you can meet and talk with the performers.

Carlos DuPré Moseley founded the “Friends of the School of Music Chamber Music Series” in 1983, bringing internationally renowned musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma and Marilyn Horne, to Converse University. Moseley’s expertise in the music business attracted top performers to Converse, while keeping ticket costs low for guests.

The 2024-25 Carlos Moseley Series offers individual tickets and season subscriptions. Ticket prices range between $15 and $60, and season subscriptions range between $50 and $230*.

*Converse University faculty, staff, and students, as well as students at other institutions and active military, please contact the box office at [email protected] to order discounted tickets.

2024-25 Carlos Moseley Series

Carlos Moseley Series: Imani Winds

March 10, 2025

Winners of the 2024 GRAMMY award for their newest album, “Passion for Bach and Coltrane,” the Imani Winds have established themselves over the last quarter-century as the world’s most ambitious and artistically successful woodwind quintet. Masters of the standard quintet repertoire, the Imanis have also made and recorded jaw-dropping arrangements.

Carlos Moseley Series: Danish String Quartet

April 7, 2025

The Danish String Quartet got its start as pre-teens at a summer music camp in rural Denmark, “hanging out and playing football and chamber music.” Not thirty years later, they stand at the pinnacle of the chamber music world, “ensemble music at its purest,” according to the New York Times, which also says, “…some of the most essential listening of the past decade.

