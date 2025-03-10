Governor Henry McMaster Secures Federal Assistance For Wildfire

Governor Henry McMaster has announced that South Carolina has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the state’s response to the Covington Drive Fire.

The grant will help ensure vital resources are available to suppress the fire burning near Myrtle Beach.

The FMAG, funded through the federal Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, allows local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of eligible fire suppression costs. These funds will help cover expenses related to personnel, equipment, and firefighting operations, including air tankers, bulldozers, and additional fire crews.

The Covington Drive Fire ignited shortly after 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 1. As of March 7, more than 2,050 acres have burned. South Carolinians are urged to stay alert and adhere to guidance from officials as firefighting efforts continue.

Written by the State of South Carolina.