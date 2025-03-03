Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Anderson County; Two People Exposed

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Evergreen Drive and Rock Creek Road in Clemson, S.C., has tested positive for rabies.

Two people were potentially exposed and have been referred to their health care providers.

The raccoon was submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing on Feb. 25, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies on Feb. 26, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon. or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH’s Anderson office at (864) 372-3270during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This raccoon is the second animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been nine cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, three of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

Written by the South Carolina Department of Public Health.