The Blood Connection Expands in Southeast With New Blood Distribution and Operations Facility

The Blood Connection (TBC), a leading community blood center, announces its new blood distribution and operations facility in Augusta, GA.

Set to be unveiled in May 2025, this development will further strengthen TBC’s mission to provide adequate, safe, cost-effective blood supplies and services to hospitals and patients. The expanded facility is part of a broader initiative to improve turnaround times for blood deliveries and introduce new opportunities for blood donation, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the region.

“This new blood depot reflects our unwavering commitment to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and communities across Georgia,” said Delisa English, President and CEO for The Blood Connection. “We’re excited to provide our hospital partners with faster, more specialized services, which are essential to saving lives.”

The new facility will feature several enhancements designed to increase operational efficiency and better serve healthcare partners, donors and recipients, including:

Blood Depot: A newly designed storage and distribution system that will streamline the collection and delivery process, ensuring faster and more reliable turnaround times for our hospital partners.

Reference Lab: Upgraded systems and technology that support specialty blood cases, with advanced testing and improved blood matching.

Donor Room: More space and resources for donors, offering a more comfortable and welcoming environment.

TBC is dedicated to increasing the capacity of the blood supply and improving the quality of service provided. With donor centers in Augusta, Evans and Savannah, TBC aims to make blood donation more accessible to communities across Georgia, contributing to its commitment of providing continuous support to local hospitals and saving lives.

