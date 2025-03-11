TS Conductor Selects South Carolina for Second US Manufacturing Facility; $134 Million Investment and 462 New Jobs Expected

TS Conductor, a manufacturer of next-generation advanced conductors, has selected Jasper County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation and second U.S. manufacturing facility.

The company’s $134 million investment will create 462 new jobs.

TS Conductor specializes in advanced conductor technology that enables utilities to double or triple transmission capacity while cutting costs for customers. This patented technology is critical for expanding and modernizing the power grid to meet growing demand from data centers and domestic manufacturing. The company currently operates a production facility in Southern California.

“TS Conductor is proud to partner with the state of South Carolina to build our second U.S. manufacturing facility. This state-of-the-art plant will enable us to meet growing demand from leading utilities across the Southeast and nationwide,” said TS Conductor Co-Founder and CEO Jason Huang, PhD. “Our patented technology helps modernize America’s power grid by providing more capacity while lowering project costs, making electricity more affordable and reliable for everyone. South Carolina’s business-friendly environment, skilled workforce and strong support made it the perfect choice for our expansion. We plan to create hundreds of high-paying manufacturing jobs and invest over $100 million in the state over the next few years. We look forward to being a long-term partner in South Carolina’s economic growth and creating opportunities for local families and communities.”

TS Conductor’s new 301,275-square-foot facility, located in Clarius Park Hardeeville, will manufacture advanced carbon-core conductors for use in transmission lines, including critical high-voltage direct current (HVDC) capacity. This represents the first of a three-phase expansion plan. As part of this investment, TS Conductor is also planning to add an additional one million square feet within Clarius Park Hardeeville in future phases.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the TS Conductor team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $5.11 million Closing Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.