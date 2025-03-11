Your Neighbor Has Backyard Chickens. Should You Be Worried?

If your neighbor is a backyard chicken hobbyist, should you be worried about bird flu?

KFF Health News national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen answers that question and shares her reporting, on WAMU’s “Health Hub” segment March 5.

The latest outbreak of bird flu has upended egg, poultry, and dairy operations, sickened dozens of farmworkers, and killed at least one person in the U.S. Traditional methods to curb H5N1 have so far failed. While the virus isn’t known to be spreading between people, each new infection is a chance for it to evolve. That could set the stage for another pandemic.

Scientists worry the United States isn’t doing enough to track and curb the virus. On WAMU’s “Health Hub,” KFF Health News public health correspondent Amy Maxmen explains the threat bird flu poses to public health and actions the government is taking to control the outbreak.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

Subscribe to KFF Health News’ free Morning Briefing.