A Ghoulishly Good Time Returns to Fluor Field on Oct. 17th

Green Monster Mash at Fluor Field is back and better than ever with our partners Noble Dog Hotel and Publix for all the good boys and ghouls and dogs of Greenville!

Green Monster Mash returns on Friday, October 17, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Enjoy trick-or-treating on the concourse, live animal shows by Wildlife Geeks, hayrides around the warning track of the field, inflatables and games on the field, a spooky clubhouse, photo opps with costumed characters from Hocus Pocus and the Nightmare Before Christmas, a live DJ, and so much more!

Are you ready for a spooktacularly good time at Fluor Field?

Tickets are just $8 each and can be purchased online on the official ticketing website or in person at the Drive’s offices.

Dogs are welcome into the stadium for this event but must remain on a leash at all times.

Visit www.milb.com/greenville for more information.