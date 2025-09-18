ASAP’s 2025–26 Local Food Guide Is Out Now

ASAP’s Local Food Guide, the annual free publication for finding local food and farms, is updated for the 2025–26 season.

This definitive resource lists hundreds of Appalachian Grown certified farms, farmers markets, restaurants, groceries, artisan producers, and more throughout Western North Carolina and surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. A digital version of the print Guidemay be viewed at asapconnections.org/guide.

In addition to listing content, the 2025–26 edition looks at the impact of Hurricane Helene on farms, with recovery stories from Sustainabillies/Two Trees Farm, Green Toe Ground Farm, Tiny Bridge Farm, and Two Stones Farm + Mill. The Guide also features the evolution of Southside Community Farmand the growth of SNAP programs at farmers markets in Western North Carolina. Rounding out the issue are recipes from chefs at Buncombe County Schools, Chai Pani, Feed and Seed Co., Red Fiddle Vittles, and Taqueria Rosita.

“If we learned anything following the storm, it’s that local matters,” says Sarah Hart, ASAP’s Communications and Engagement Director. “Buying from local businesses, knowing who grows your food, ensuring our neighbors have enough to eat—this is what strengthens our safety net. The Local Food Guide is a resource we can all use to invest in the resilience of our community and celebrate what makes our region special.”

Look for the Guide at farmers markets, visitors centers, libraries, groceries, restaurants, and other partner businesses throughout the region. Copies of the Guide are also available to pick up in the lobby of ASAP’s office in Asheville at 306 W. Haywood St., Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact ASAP if you need help locating a copy in your area or if you are interested in distributing Guides at your business.

In addition to the print Guide, ASAP maintains the online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org. This database, with more than 1,400 listings, is updated throughout the year and is searchable by products, location, activities, and more.

Funding for the Local Food Guide was made possible in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program, Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, and Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. Support was also provided by Dogwood Health Trust and Asheville Regional Airport.

Written by Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project.