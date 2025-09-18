Blue Ridge Parkway Opens 26-Mile Section From Asheville to Craggy Gardens

On September 15, the National Park Service announced completion of two landslide repair projects located at milepost 375 and 380 and reopened a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 382, in Asheville, NC, to milepost 355.3 at the Ridge Junction Overlook, near NC 80 and the entrance to Mount Mitchell State Park.

This section of the Parkway includes popular locations in the Craggy Gardens area, near milepost 364. This opening includes the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, Craggy Pinnacle Trail, and short sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail. Locations that remain closed include the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area and sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail from the Craggy Trail Shelter to the Snowball Mountain Trail.

The opening also provides access to other popular, adjacent recreation areas, including Mount Mitchell State Park and lands managed by the USDA Forest Service. Details about Mount Mitchell State Park’s reopening are available at ncparks.gov. Visitors should confirm the status of USDA Forest Service trails near Craggy Gardens at the National Forests of NC website.

The opening also marks the completion of an initial round of recovery projects underway to repair landslides that occurred on the Parkway as a result of Hurricane Helene. The park is prioritizing the restoration of road access through a phased system, and additional projects are beginning in 45 remaining locations. The highest concentration of overall roadway and infrastructure damage along the Parkway occurred from the Linville Falls area, near milepost 317, south to Mount Mitchell State Park. Projects slated for repair as the next phases of road recovery will restore and stabilize the road, remove remaining debris, and repair overlooks and guardrails.

Parkway construction activity is complex and highly technical, including factors such as remoteness, challenging terrain, and reduced construction seasons due to ice and winter weather at higher elevations. Visitors should plan carefully for any trip along the Parkway, consult the park’s road status webpage and share travel plans with others in advance.

For safety reasons, the park asks that people continue to be patient and respect remaining closures. Multiple seen and unseen hazards exist in closed areas, and crews and heavy equipment at work make areas unsafe. In sections of open trail, hikes should also use extreme caution as they may encounter hazards such as landslides, tree debris, and washed-out sections or bridges.

Visitors should plan carefully for any trip along the Parkway and consult the park’s website for a wide variety of planning tools. The park’s website provides extensive information, including current road status, multiple regional maps, and other helpful information, including details about the park’s recovery process at go.nps.gov/Helene.

Written by the National Park Service.