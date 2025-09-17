BMW Invests in Rive to Transform How User Interfaces Are Built

BMW i Ventures has announced an investment in Rive, the company redefining how teams design and ship user interfaces (UI).

This investment underscores Rive’s growing role in how modern user interfaces are built. Teams are shifting away from static mockups and work-intensive reconstruction in code, toward unified workflows that allow them to design and ship fully interactive content across platforms.

“Rive is not only improving design workflows—it’s reshaping how brands build digital experiences and products,” said Kasper Sage, Managing Partner at BMW i Ventures. The BMW Group’s design department immediately recognized the potential. “By merging design and development into a unified workflow, Rive unlocks faster time to market, higher-quality UI, and frees up valuable developer time, reducing cost. We believe this sets a new standard for the next generation of interactive design.”

Rive enables designers to create animated, interactive graphics and immediately deploy them. Using Rive’s visual Editor, a designer can draw and animate graphics, add logic through a state machine, and immediately export an asset to an app or website without compromise. This unified design-to-development pipeline accelerates development cycles while preserving the designer’s vision in the end product.

Guido Rosso, Co-Founder and CEO of Rive, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with BMW i Ventures. Their investment accelerates our mission to bring motion to the heart of modern interfaces — giving designers and developers the tools to build interactive experiences that feel alive across every screen, from apps and games to websites, products, and in-car displays.”

Under the hood, Rive uses a new lightweight vector format and open-source runtime libraries to ensure these interactive graphics run smoothly anywhere. Rive’s rendering engine can animate complex visuals, even though the file sizes typically remain only a few kilobytes. Moreover, developers can easily integrate Rive graphics into other platforms, game engines and embedded systems. This means a graphic or UI element designed in Rive can be used instantly across multiple devices and screen sizes, ensuring consistency in user experience.

BMW i Ventures joins existing outside investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Two Sigma, and Duolingo, the leading mobile learning platform, which is already using Rive to power real-time, interactive experiences.

Written by the BMW Group.