Consumer Survey Reveals Growing Consumer Optimism and Expectations Around Electric Vehicles

A new nationally representative survey conducted by Big Village and commissioned by the BMW Group in the U.S. reveals that while barriers like cost and infrastructure persist, expectations around EV performance and usability are evolving. The findings highlight growing consumer openness to electrification and emerging powertrain technologies, while also underscoring the need for continued innovation, education and investment across the EV ecosystem.

According to the survey, 92% of Americans believe continued innovation in EV technology is important, with 30% of those respondents calling it “very important.” Supporting this, over 30% of consumers ranked a reputation for innovation as the top priority when considering an EV brand—underscoring that technological leadership remains central to driving adoption.

That openness to innovation extends beyond battery-electric vehicles. The survey found that 58% of Americans are open to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including 14% who are “very open” and 44% who are “open”. While awareness of hydrogen fuel cell technology and availability of necessary infrastructure for hydrogen still trails behind battery electric vehicles, this level of interest points to growing consumer curiosity and a clear opportunity for education and investment as infrastructure and availability improve.

Other Key Findings Include:

EVs Going Mainstream: The perception of EVs as niche is fading. In 2025, 62% of Americans consider EV buyers “early adopters,” dropping from 5% from 2023.

The perception of EVs as niche is fading. In 2025, 62% of Americans consider EV buyers “early adopters,” dropping from 5% from 2023. Affordability Still a Hurdle: Among future EV buyers, 40% cite cost as the main reason they haven’t purchased one yet.

Among future EV buyers, 40% cite cost as the main reason they haven’t purchased one yet. Strong Interest in Hybrids and Plug-in Hybrids: 66% of respondents say they would consider a hybrid or plug-in hybrid before purchasing a battery-electric vehicle.

66% of respondents say they would consider a hybrid or plug-in hybrid before purchasing a battery-electric vehicle. Evolving Range Expectations: 75% say 75 miles of daily range is sufficient, with 50 miles being the most common preference (29%)—indicating that consumers are increasingly aligning expectations with practical daily driving needs rather than aiming for maximum range.

75% say 75 miles of daily range is sufficient, with 50 miles being the most common preference (29%)—indicating that consumers are increasingly aligning expectations with practical daily driving needs rather than aiming for maximum range. Adoption Outlook: 55% of consumers expect to purchase an EV in the future, with nearly one in five planning to do so in the next 3–5 years.

55% of consumers expect to purchase an EV in the future, with nearly one in five planning to do so in the next 3–5 years. Charging Knowledge Improving: 47% know where the nearest public charging station is, up from 40% in 2024.

“The Ultimate Driving Machine’ tagline is a brand promise that applies to every BMW – whether it is one of our highly efficient internal combustion vehicles or a fully electric BEV – and it goes beyond driving performance to include everything from range and charging speed to quality, fit and finish,” said Dr. Andreas Meyer, Vice President, BMW Product Management Americas. “As more consumers make the switch and realize that there is no compromise to doing so, it will become even more clear that electric vehicles are the future for many customers.”

“MINI’s electric future is rooted in making sustainable driving more accessible and fun,” added Mike Peyton, Vice President MINI of the Americas. “As the survey shows, people want options that fit their lifestyles without compromise—and MINI is uniquely positioned to deliver EVs that combine everyday usability with iconic design and personality.”

BMW Group Commitment to Electrified Mobility in the U.S.

BMW offers eight electrified models in the U.S., including four fully electric (BMW i4, i5, iX, and i7) and four plug-in hybrid models (BMW X5 xDrive50e, BMW 550e Series, BMW 750e, and XM). Next year, the company will begin assembling electric vehicles at its plant in South Carolina. By the end of the decade, at least six electric models will be assembled in the U.S. Globally, BMW recently announced the production milestone of 3 million electrified vehicles— underscoring its leadership in electric mobility.

BMW’s next generation “Neue Klasse” electric vehicles will begin arriving in the U.S. next year, starting with the BMW iX3. These new vehicles will feature BMW Group’s sixth-generation battery technology, which is engineered to deliver greater energy density, faster charging and improved sustainability across the company’s next wave of EVs. This next-gen platform underpins BMW’s ability to deliver dynamic driving performance with extended range while reducing emissions throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

The release of these insights also follows the recent debut of the all-new 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4, the most powerful and versatile MINI EV yet, marking a pivotal moment in the MINI brand’s electrified offering to American consumers. As an independent brand within BMW Group, MINI continues to build on its legacy of innovation, efficiency and creative use of space to expand its electrified offerings with distinct personality and premium design.

BMW and MINI are also advancing a holistic approach to EV adoption through strategic infrastructure investments and digital innovation. This includes IONNA, a joint venture with seven other major OEMs to build one of North America’s largest high-powered charging networks; Plug & Charge capabilities that simplify the EV charging experience; and Chargescape, a collaborative effort to enhance energy management at home and across the grid.

Survey Methodology

The General Population survey was conducted among a sample of 1,007 adults 18 years of age and older on behalf of BMW Group. The online omnibus study was conducted from May 7 – 9, 2025. Portions of this survey were previously conducted in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Written by the BMW Group.