Duke Energy Offers Grants Up to $20,000 for South Carolina Programs That Make Homes Ready for Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Qualified South Carolina nonprofits can now apply for Duke Energy Foundation grants to fund existing programs that help make the necessary repairs that enable households to become eligible for energy efficiency improvements and long-term cost savings.

Why it matters: Many homes across the Palmetto State are unable to benefit from weatherization programs because of pre-existing health and safety issues, such as roof leaks, electrical hazards, mold, pest infestations or structural deficiencies that must be addressed before energy efficiency upgrades can occur. Duke Energy Foundation microgrants will help bolster the programs that make these repairs.

Bottom line: Nonprofit organizations that prepare income challenged households for participation in energy efficiency and weatherization initiatives can now apply for grants up to $20,000.

Only qualified 501(C)(3) nonprofits that currently have established health and safety home repair programs that do this work are eligible to apply for grant funding.

Funding must be used for health and safety repairs directly related to enabling weatherization and energy efficiency readiness and improvements including but not limited to: Roof repair or replacement; electrical repairs or upgrades; plumbing repairs to address leaks, clogs or non-functioning systems; structural stabilization; mold remediation and radon mitigation; pest control and exclusion.

More information and application: These funds cannot be used for direct weatherization or energy efficiency repairs. Qualified nonprofit organizations can apply here for this one-time grant opportunity. The application window opens today and closes Oct. 30.

