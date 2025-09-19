Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Murder on the Orient Express” Through Sept. 28th

Get ready for an exhilarating evening of suspense as Agatha Christie’s timeless classic Murder on the Orient Express, brilliantly adapted for the stage by renowned playwright Ken Ludwig, is presented at Flat Rock Playhouse’s Leiman Mainstage September 5 – 28.

This dynamic production promises twists, turns, and a captivating mystery that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Set aboard the luxurious Orient Express, the play follows the infamous detective Hercule Poirot, portrayed by Steven Rattazzi, as he investigates a baffling murder that disrupts the opulence of the train. With a diverse cast of characters, each harboring secrets and motives, Poirot must unravel the truth before the killer strikes again, all while the train is snowed in and escape is impossible.

Director Reggie Law is excited for the challenge this show brings. “Because the show must capture the sweeping and complex story known well from literature and various film and television adaptations, Murder on the Orient Express is a uniquely challenging piece to bring to the Playhouse stage. Our approach will be a “mash-up” of Broadway and Hollywood, melding the elegance and sophistication of old Hollywood and the bold dynamics of Broadway. We want the audience to be on the train with us as bits and pieces of the mystery unravel, with a theatrical twinkle of the eye.”

The exceptional cast features Steven Rattazzi, Keith Rubin, Maddie Franke, Scott Treadway, Jessica Mosher, Betsy Bisson, Matt Wade, Laura Jordan, Galloway Stevens and Amanda Tong, each delivering powerful performances that bring depth to their roles. The production is enhanced by an exquisite set design by Dennis C. Maulden, and projections by Clara Ashe-Moore transporting audiences to the glamorous era of train travel in the 1930s.

Don’t miss this thrilling theatrical experience of mystery and riveting storytelling that will leave you guessing until the very last moment.

For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

A Big Thank You to 2025 Season Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto (Mainstage Series Sponsors), Paul M. Simons & Reid B. Hughes, Jr. (“Buddy”) (2025 Season Champions), David & Sharon Leiman (Leiman Mainstage), North Carolina Arts Council, The Shubert Foundation, Optimum, WTZQ, and WHKP. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Flat Rock Playhouse also thanks production sponsors United Community Bank, The Van Winkle Law Firm, Southern Alarm & Security, and Ruby De Noche.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.