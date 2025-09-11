Fourth Annual Morgan Square Madness Set for October 2nd

Basketball season in Spartanburg officially begins the first Thursday in October, and this year, the action is moving to a new stage.

The fourth annual Morgan Square Madness powered by Ingles, South Carolina’s only outdoor interactive basketball tip-off event, will be held at Fifth Third Park, home of the Hub City Spartanburgers, on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The high-energy evening will feature the introduction of the USC Upstate men’s and women’s basketball teams, along with performances by the cheerleading and dance teams, music from DJ Posey, contests, giveaways and plenty of surprises.

“This year promises to be our most unique event yet,” said Lenny Mathis , Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at USC Upstate. “The new location at Fifth Third Park allows us to grow the tradition of Morgan Square Madness while bringing the community together in a vibrant setting.”

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 2

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m. | Program begins at 6 p.m.

Location: Fifth Third Park, downtown Spartanburg (Corner of Daniel Morgan Ave. and Henry St.)

Admission: Free for all attendees, but ticket reservations are required this year. Tickets can be reserved online. Seating is General Admission and all patrons will enter the Left Field Gate.

Student Seating: Sections 119 and 120 are reserved for USC Upstate students. Students do not need to reserve tickets in advance and can pick them up, showing a valid USC Upstate ID, at the South Carolina Army National Guard tent outside the Left Field Gate on event night.

Parking: Complimentary parking is available in the Ballpark Parking Deck next to Fifth Third Park, with additional options throughout downtown. For a parking map, click here. Details on a campus shuttle will be announced in the days prior to the event.

Food & Concessions: Fans can enjoy stadium favorites such as hot dogs, popcorn, burgers, fries, Bojangles chicken sandwiches and more.

Giveaways: The first 250 fans to visit the USC Upstate/Ingles tent inside the stadium will receive a free T-shirt to help paint the ‘Burg green.

Family & Alumni Weekend: Morgan Square Madness kicks off USC Upstate’s Family & Alumni Weekend (Oct. 2–5), which features campus tours, reunions, receptions, rides, activities, and home athletics events including Spartans volleyball and men’s soccer. Full schedule available online.

Sponsors: Morgan Square Madness is presented by Ingles, along with support from area corporations and community partners:

Slam Dunk Sponsors: McMillan Pazdan Smith, Morgan Square Hospitality, The Johnson Group, Denny’s, Bojangles, Rigsby’s

McMillan Pazdan Smith, Morgan Square Hospitality, The Johnson Group, Denny’s, Bojangles, Rigsby’s Jump Shot Sponsors: Spartan Waste, Founders Federal Credit Union, South Carolina Army National Guard, Whataburger, Pinnacle Partnership, PSI Design, City of Spartanburg, El Paso Tacos + Tequila

Visit https://uscupstate.edu/fourth-annual-morgan-square-madness-set-for-october-2/ for more information.

Written by USC Upstate.