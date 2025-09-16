Governor McMaster Issues Executive Order Updating Telecommuting Work Policies for State Employees

Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2025-31, directing the state Division of State Human Resources (State HR) to implement updated and revised telecommuting and remote work policies for state employees in order to provide clarity, consistency, and accountability across state government.

State law provides that “state agencies may use alternate work locations, including telecommuting, that result in greater efficiency and cost savings.” South Carolina Code of Laws Section 8-11-15(B).

Following a comprehensive review conducted at the direction of Governor McMaster earlier this year, State HR has proposed and will now implement updated policies and procedures for state agencies and employees regarding telecommuting and remote work.

State HR is statutorily authorized to administer a “comprehensive system of personnel administration” that is “essential to the efficient operation of state government,” and which “shall be applicable to all state agencies, departments, institutions, boards, commissions and authorities.” South Carolina Code of Laws Section 8-11-210.

“It’s important that we have clear, consistent, and accountable policies on telecommuting and remote work for state employees across the board,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The law requires these policies be designed to achieve cost savings and greater efficiencies in the operation of state government. They are not designed to suit a desired lifestyle or a personal preference.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW POLICIES

State agencies must have a telecommuting policy and plan approved by State HR – before allowing any employee to telecommute.

Telecommuting is not a universal employee benefit. Once an agency’s telecommuting plan has been approved, the decision to allow an employee to telecommute rests solely with the Agency Director.

State HR will revoke telecommuting for any agency found to be out of compliance with the approved telecommuting plan – or if telecommuting is found to be adversely affecting the quantity or quality of work at the agency.

An agency may revoke an employee’s ability to telecommute at any time. Revocation is not eligible for action under the South Carolina Employee Grievance Procedure Act.

Agency Directors and their Executive Staff are not permitted to telecommute. This includes Deputy Directors, Division Directors, and managers or supervisors who report directly to the Agency Director or someone who reports directly to the Agency Director.

An employee must complete one year of satisfactory employment with the agency before being approved to telecommute.

Employees with a recent unsatisfactory performance review or disciplinary action are not eligible for telecommuting.

Telecommuting is limited to a maximum of two days per week. Telecommuting or remote work on the following consecutive workdays is prohibited: Monday and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, or Friday followed by the next Monday.

South Carolina State Government Telecommuting Rules.

