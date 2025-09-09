More Than One Hundred K-12 Public Schools Lack Police Officers; South Carolina Has the Money to Fill Those Roles

Written by Skylar Laird, SC Daily Gazette.

Every K-12 public school in the state will have the money to hire a full-time police officer this year, Gov. Henry McMaster recently said.

McMaster began pushing for every school in the state to hire a school resource officer in charge of security in 2018, though his calls intensified after the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that year that left 17 students and staff dead.

“For years, we have made it our mission to ensure that every student, teacher, and staff member is protected by an armed, certified, full-time school resource officer in every school, in every county, all day, every day – and now we have finished the job,” McMaster said in a news release. “This achievement makes South Carolina a national leader in school safety and provides us all peace of mind knowing our schools are protected.”

At that point, 406 of the state’s more than 1,200 schools had full-time resource officers. By the time school started last year, that number had nearly tripled to 1,106, according to the governor’s office.

Since 2018, the Legislature has spent nearly $160 million helping schools hire and retain officers. That includes $29.5 million in the budget that took effect last month. Of that amount, which matched McMaster’s request in his executive budget, $8.3 million is one-time money for officer equipment and training.

The state Department of Public Safety distributes the money through a grant program.

Since July 1, the agency has provided money to 58 additional schools to hire full-time police officers. That leaves 119 of the state’s 1,283 public schools without an officer, according to the governor’s office.

The agency is working to fill those remaining positions, said Mike Oliver, deputy director of the public safety department.

“Our priority is keeping kids safe, and we are fortunate to have an administration that looks out for our teachers and law enforcement,” Oliver said in a news release.

Addressing a legislative panel Wednesday, state Superintendent Ellen Weaver noted the difficulties of hiring officers.

“You all have now provided enough funds for a school resource officer in every school in South Carolina. The challenge is finding enough SROs, but the funding is there,” she told a House oversight subcommittee when asked about school safety issues. “The No. 1 thing we have to do in terms of that personnel side is to make sure we have hired and found all of those SROs we need.”

