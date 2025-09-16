New Species of Native Bass Formally Described in Savannah River

A fish long recognized by anglers and biologists as unique to the Savannah River system has officially been described as a new species of bass.

Once referred to as the “Redeye Bass,” the newly named species is the result of decades of research and collaboration among scientists across the Southeast.

The formal description, published this month in the journal Zootaxa, follows years of study supported by a Competitive State Wildlife Grant awarded to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) in partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Clemson University, and the University of Georgia.

The grant, funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helped advance research into the genetics, habitat, and conservation needs of this distinct fish. The species is described by lead author Byron Freeman and coauthors, who named it Bartram’s Bass with the scientific name Micropterus pucpuggy.

“This recognition is a major milestone in understanding and protecting South Carolina’s native fish diversity,” said SCDNR Director, Dr. Tom Mullikin. “It highlights the importance of conserving the Savannah River system and the unique species that depend on it.”

Research is ongoing into Bartram’s Bass, an endemic fish found only in the shared Savannah River drainage of South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina and included in both South Carolina and Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plans. Scientists are working to better understand conservation challenges facing these fish, including habitat changes and hybridization with non-native bass species

SCDNR and its partners continue to study and protect native freshwater fish to ensure South Carolina’s rivers and streams remain healthy for future generations.

For more information about SCDNR’s freshwater fisheries research and conservation efforts, visit SCDNR – Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

Written by SCDNR.