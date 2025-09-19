OneSpartanburg Announces 46th Leadership Spartanburg Class

OneSpartanburg, Inc., the Carolinas only consolidated business, economic, and tourism development entity, has announced the participants for the 46th class of Leadership Spartanburg.

The class will get to know Spartanburg County on a deeper level during the 9-month leadership development program which connects professionals in a wide array of industries to community and business leaders, and elected officials.

“Leadership Spartanburg is a unique program that offers participants a unique look at Spartanburg County, from our success to our consistent challenges and everything in-between. I’m excited to welcome this class and see the impacts they’re able to have on our community and the impact this program will have on their development,” said Cindy Teaster, OneSpartanburg, Inc. Director of Leadership Development.

The Leadership Spartanburg class includes:

Leslie Abbott, Spartanburg County

Stephanie Aguayo, Smith Drug Company

Amanda Allen, Spartanburg Water

Joey Basso, Wade's Restaurant

Cody Bauman, GSP Airport District

Michael Breeze, Michelin

Allison Brockman, Spartanburg County

Taylor Brown, Go-To Man Marketing

Troy Caldwell, Toray

Latasha Carter, Kids Upstate

Taylor Clark, Milo's Tea

Justin Colegrove, Spartanburg Police Department

Tammy Compton, Spartanburg County First Steps

Sarah Deaton, OTO Development

Julie Denesha, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Destiny Dominguez, OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Allison Ellis, USC Upstate

Jaime Farmer, Medical Group of the Carolinas

Stephanie Freeman, Spartanburg Medical Center

Dominique Gist, Contec

Justin Gist, Keurig/Dr. Pepper

Scout Hammond, NAI Earle Furman

Phaedra Harris, Spartanburg Community College

Mercer Heath, Wells Fargo Advisors

Briana Hegedus, Johnson Development Associates

Weslie Higdon, SC School Deaf and Blind Foundation

Jeff Howard, City of Greer

Dana Hudgins, Upstate Workforce Board

Brooke Jaakola, b-n-flow Chiropractic

Ashley Keller, ReGenesis Health Care

Grey Lancaster, High Point Academy

Leigh MacDonald, PAL

Erick Marin, SouthState Bank

Stacey Mason, Mobile Meals

Chris Neely, United Way of the Piedmont

Tim Newman, Spartanburg County School District 2

Leah Ogle, Wofford College

Katherine Poss, Spartanburg Philharmonic

Arianna Rentz, Pinnacle Partnership

Theresa Rogers , Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Andrea Rowe, Founders Federal Credit Union

Brianna Schill, Ford Harrison LLP

Melissa Schmitt, Global Transplant Solutions

John Seager, Harper General Contractors

William Smart, Spartanburg Fire Department

Sarah Stallard, AC Hotel Spartanburg

Jasmine Stewart, Spartanburg Academic Movement

Demi Varner, Polydeck

Kesha Williams, Little ME Childcare Center

Jehan Wills, McMillan Pazdan Smith

Visit the OneSpartanburg, Inc., website for more information.

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.