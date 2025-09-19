OneSpartanburg Announces 46th Leadership Spartanburg Class

OneSpartanburg, Inc., the Carolinas only consolidated business, economic, and tourism development entity, has announced the participants for the 46th class of Leadership Spartanburg.
The class will get to know Spartanburg County on a deeper level during the 9-month leadership development program which connects professionals in a wide array of industries to community and business leaders, and elected officials.
“Leadership Spartanburg is a unique program that offers participants a unique look at Spartanburg County, from our success to our consistent challenges and everything in-between. I’m excited to welcome this class and see the impacts they’re able to have on our community and the impact this program will have on their development,” said Cindy Teaster, OneSpartanburg, Inc. Director of Leadership Development.
The Leadership Spartanburg class includes:
- Leslie Abbott, Spartanburg County
- Stephanie Aguayo, Smith Drug Company
- Amanda Allen, Spartanburg Water
- Joey Basso, Wade’s Restaurant
- Cody Bauman, GSP Airport District
- Michael Breeze, Michelin
- Allison Brockman, Spartanburg County
- Taylor Brown, Go-To Man Marketing
- Troy Caldwell, Toray
- Latasha Carter, Kids Upstate
- Taylor Clark, Milo’s Tea
- Justin Colegrove, Spartanburg Police Department
- Tammy Compton, Spartanburg County First Steps
- Sarah Deaton, OTO Development
- Julie Denesha, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Destiny Dominguez, OneSpartanburg, Inc.
- Allison Ellis, USC Upstate
- Jaime Farmer, Medical Group of the Carolinas
- Stephanie Freeman, Spartanburg Medical Center
- Dominique Gist, Contec
- Justin Gist, Keurig/Dr. Pepper
- Scout Hammond, NAI Earle Furman
- Phaedra Harris, Spartanburg Community College
- Mercer Heath, Wells Fargo Advisors
- Briana Hegedus, Johnson Development Associates
- Weslie Higdon, SC School Deaf and Blind Foundation
- Jeff Howard, City of Greer
- Dana Hudgins, Upstate Workforce Board
- Brooke Jaakola, b-n-flow Chiropractic
- Ashley Keller, ReGenesis Health Care
- Grey Lancaster, High Point Academy
- Leigh MacDonald, PAL
- Erick Marin, SouthState Bank
- Stacey Mason, Mobile Meals
- Chris Neely, United Way of the Piedmont
- Tim Newman, Spartanburg County School District 2
- Leah Ogle, Wofford College
- Katherine Poss, Spartanburg Philharmonic
- Arianna Rentz, Pinnacle Partnership
- Theresa Rogers, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Andrea Rowe, Founders Federal Credit Union
- Brianna Schill, Ford Harrison LLP
- Melissa Schmitt, Global Transplant Solutions
- John Seager, Harper General Contractors
- William Smart, Spartanburg Fire Department
- Sarah Stallard, AC Hotel Spartanburg
- Jasmine Stewart, Spartanburg Academic Movement
- Demi Varner, Polydeck
- Kesha Williams, Little ME Childcare Center
- Jehan Wills, McMillan Pazdan Smith
Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.