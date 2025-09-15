Perich Blasts Two Home Runs, Felix Escapes Bases-Loaded Jam to Send Spartanburgers to SAL Championship

The Spartanburgers lived on the edge for the entirety of the second half, squeaking into the playoffs on the last day of the regular season.

After shutting down Bowling Green in game one, Hub City hit the road to Kentucky for game two on Thursday night. Leading for the majority of the game, the Spartanburgers surrendered the lead in the bottom of the ninth. Hub City escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam to force extras before blowing the top off Bowling Green in the tenth to triumph 10-5. With the win, the Spartanburgers eliminated last season’s SAL champions and advanced to the three-game championship series.

Rafe Perich hit not one, but two go-ahead homers; Perich is the first-ever ‘Burger to hit multiple home runs in a game. The second came in the top of the tenth after Mailon Felix escaped the bases-loaded, no out jam with the game tied at five in the bottom of the ninth.

The Spartanburgers immediately threatened against Bowling Green southpaw Garrett Gainey; Casey Cookwalked, and Maxton Martin singled to start the game. Gainey got the next three batters to end the top of the first. Hub City starter Caden Scarborough faced similar pressure, stranding a walk and a single aboard.

The offensive dam broke in the top of the second. John Taylor led off the inning with a double, Perich followed up with a single, then Arturo Disla hit a wall-scraping fly ball which scored Taylor from second. With runners on first and second, Luke Hanson laid down a sacrifice bunt to move them both into scoring position, then Cook delivered a two-RBI single to advance Hub City’s lead to 3-0.

Bowling Green bounced right back in the bottom of the second with a two-run frame thanks to a homer from catcher Daniel Vellojin. Perich responded in the top of the third with an RBI single, scoring Ben Hartl.

The offenses quieted after pitching changes in the middle innings. Scarborough gave up a leadoff double in the fourth, then was replaced by Jesus Gamez, who allowed the runner to score but finished the inning with two strikeouts. Kolton Curtis handled the fifth and sixth without giving up a run.

Up 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Curtis gave up a leadoff single to Mac Horvath, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, a Blake Robertson single to right tied the game at four.

In the next half-inning, Perich launched the first of his two home runs, a solo shot to right center off Hayden Snelsire. Pitching with a 5-4 lead, Case Matter stranded runners on the corners in the eighth, then the ‘Burgers went down quietly in the top of the ninth against Noah Beal.

Chad Comer called on Adrian Rodriguez to get the final three outs. After striking out the side on Tuesday to seal game one, Rodriguez couldn’t find the same control Thursday. He walked three and gave up a single to tie the game. Felix entered with the bases loaded and no outs. He induced a shallow fly ball to left, not deep enough to score a run. Felix then struck out back-to-back batters to force the game to extras.

Beal (L, 1-4) remained in the game to pitch the tenth inning for Bowling Green. A comebacker to Beal allowed him to erase the automatic runner on a fielder’s choice. Perich followed it up with his second home run of the night to put the ‘Burgers in front 7-5. Hits from Antonis Macias, Hanson, Quincy Scott and Malcolm Mooreallowed Hub City to pile on three more runs of insurance.

Felix (W, 4-3) walked back to the mound to finish off the game in the bottom of the tenth. A walk was all Bowling Green could muster. Felix collected the final six outs for Hub City in the field and started the celebrations for the Spartanburgers who punched their ticket to the South Atlantic League Championship Series.

The Spartanburgers visited Brooklyn for game one of the championship series on Sunday. Fifth Third Park plays host to game two on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm with an if-necessary game three scheduled for Wednesday evening in Spartanburg.

Written by the Hub City Spartanburgers.