Reopening on Blue Ridge Parkway Highlights Opportunity to Improve Craggy Gardens Facilities

With the opening of a 26-mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from the Folk Art Center in Asheville north to Mount Mitchell State Park, visitors can once again explore Craggy Gardens at milepost 364.

The high elevation destination on the Parkway, is managed by the National Park Service, and at 5,500 feet, the area is known for its expansive views and popular trails. Craggy Gardens facilities were developed more than 70 years ago, and heavy use along with weathering means the needs of the site are much greater than routine maintenance can address.

The popular recreation destination is slated for substantial improvements thanks to a $750,000 Legacy Investment from Tourism (LIFT) Fund grant awarded by the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority in 2024. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is raising $750,000 in matching funds for permanent, accessible year-round restroom facilities, trailhead and wayfinding improvements, and the planning and design of renovations at Craggy Visitor Center and the picnic area. The National Park Service is finalizing design work for the new vault toilets, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

“We are committed to ensuring Craggy Gardens and the greater national park provide safe and enjoyable experiences for visitors and locals,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the nonprofit organization. “Now individuals have the opportunity to support an effort to make every visit to this incredible place even more welcoming and meaningful. The Parkway does not charge an admission fee, making it more vulnerable to decreased staffing and maintenance backlogs, and we are pleased to work in partnership with the National Park Service to ensure this beloved location receives the repairs and enhancements that are needed.”

The LIFT Fund provides financial investment through grants, loan guarantees, or pledges of debt service to tourism-related capital projects that will increase patronage of lodging facilities and benefit the community at large in Buncombe County.

“We are immensely grateful for the dedicated crews working to restore and reopen so many miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, now including access to Craggy Gardens, Mount Mitchell and so many scenic overlooks,” said Vic Isley, president & CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. “The Parkway is a driver of beautiful experiences that help drive a healthy travel and hospitality economy, especially leading into the important fall foliage season.”

To support improvements at Craggy Gardens, visit www.craggygardens.com.

Additional road opening and closure information is available at www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit.

Written by Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.