Discover the magic of the season with a choose-and-cut Christmas Tree adventure at Tom Sawyer’s Christmas Tree Farm and Elf Village, nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina overlooking beautiful Lake Glenville.

At the tree farm you can either choose and cut your tree or have the staff cut it for you. Christmas trees range from 3 to 12 feet tall and prices start at $49. Staff will provide handsaws and have helpers all around the farm ready to assist you. They’ll also bail your tree and tie it to your car! And to protect your tree from sun burn or wind burn, they’ll wrap your tree in burlap for a nominal fee. Once you have your tree at home please be sure to review these tree care tips to keep it healthy.

Unique to Tom Sawyer’s Christmas Tree Farm is the popular Elf Village, where the entire family can check in to get their photo and passport to explore the Elf sized houses, stop by the uniform shop to dress like elves, visit Santa, make a craft, play elf games, go on a scavenger hunt, and write and mail a wish list to Santa in Santa’s Post Office. The village also features holiday storytelling, opportunities for beautiful photos on antique sleighs, and roasted marshmallows by the fire pit and more. The cost to enter Elf Village is $15 per child and parents can enter for free. The village is a truly remarkable experience, transforming an ordinary tree-getting experience into something magical.

Horse & Carriage rides are also available on Saturdays and Thanksgiving weekend. Come enjoy a special tour of the Fraser Fir tree farm from the tree’s perspective. We have horse-drawn or tractor-drawn wagons (depending on the weather) for touring our beautiful 80 acre farm. Only $5 per person.

Don’t forget to stop by the Christmas shop before leaving; it’s full of gifts and ornaments where you’ll find plenty of memorabilia to give to friends and loved ones. On the weekends you’ll even find complimentary hot apple cider and cookies… while supplies last, of course.

Opening day is Saturday, Nov 17th from 9 am – 5 pm.

Please visit the Tom Sawyer’s Christmas Tree Farm and Elf Village website or call 828-743-5456 for additional information.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid advertisement by Tom Sawyer’s Christmas Tree Farm and Elf Village.