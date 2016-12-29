Grandfather Mountain to Host New Year’s Sunrise Event

There are sunrises, and then there are Grandfather Mountain sunrises. And then there are Grandfather Mountain New Year’s Day sunrises.

Ring in an epic New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, for Grandfather Mountain’s first sunrise opportunity of 2017, and share a community breakfast buffet with your fellow early risers.

Sunrise opportunities allow guests the rare chance to visit the popular Linville, N.C., nature preserve and travel attraction before regular operating hours.

“These events are popular among photographers of all skill levels, as well as nature lovers hoping to see the Blue Ridge Mountains in a new light,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that oversees the park. “Sunrise on Grandfather Mountain is nothing short of magnificent.”

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, and Grandfather’s gates will open at 6:30 a.m. Due to safety regulations, participants may only visit the Mile High Swinging Bridge area during the event.

Guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves and rubber-soled shoes, as there may be slick surfaces on the mountain. The event may be cancelled upon short notice in case of inclement weather.

Admission to the New Year’s sunrise opportunity and breakfast costs $20, in addition to general admission. Guests are free to remain in the park all day, but those who leave before 9:30 a.m. will have their general admission charge refunded. Bridge Club members, who receive free admission to the mountain, will only pay $15 for the sunrise and breakfast.

The event is open to no more than 40 participants, and registration is required. To register, contact Amy Renfranz at (828) 733-4326 or [email protected].

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com.

(Image: Photo by Skip Sickler, via Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.)