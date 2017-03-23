Jersey Mike’s Subs Opens in Downtown Spartanburg

Jersey Mike’s Subs of Spartanburg recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

A.F. Rogers is excited to partner with Hope Center for Children and focus on giving in the Spartanburg community.

“Our vision from the beginning is to be involve with the community and we want to give back and support the community, and of course serve great subs!” AF Rogers

Jersey Mike’s Subs dates back to 1956, the actual storefront location and was originally called Mike’s Subs. Mike opened the small shop in the sea-side town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey. To survive and thrive in 1956, they had to offer exceptional quality products, coupled with unparalleled service. Mike was unique in that the product he was offering was a relatively new item in American society – the submarine sandwich. With over 1,500 locations today, the goal is the same; quality, authentic subs.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Spartanburg opened its doors for business on March 22, 2017. Learn more about Jersey Mike’s Subs at www.jerseymikes.com/7058, or contact A.F. Rogers at 864-764-1555 or visit the store at 1915 East Main Street, Spartanburg SC 20307.