26th Annual Roper Mountain Holiday Lights

Are you ready for some magic and holiday excitement with lights, stars, and Santa? Consider a visit to Roper Mountain Holiday Lights, open Thanksgiving night through Dec. 30th.

A Greenville family tradition, Roper Mountain Holiday Lights is one of two not-for-profit holiday light events in the Upstate with all of the profits helping education and local non-profits.

2017 marks the 26th year of this great event which has become an upstate tradition for many families. Open from Thanksgiving night through December 30, Roper Mountain Holiday Lights will entertain you no matter your age! Start your visit by parking the car and strolling through Winter Wonderland. That’s where you will find lighted walking trails, Santa Claus, a balloon artist, concessions, and giant holiday greeting cards created by local area students. On selected nights, we’ll also have some of your favorite team mascots and performances by school groups. For more details, check out our Event Calendar.

After you have visited Winter Wonderland, continue on to the 1.5 mile drive through the large displays including Candy Cane Lane, Santa’s Sleigh, the Caterpillar, and many other family favorites.

Holiday Lights is open nightly from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Winter Wonderland is open nightly from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Admission is $15 for cars, minivans, and SUVs; $25 for activity vans; and $50 for busses. Visit ropermountainholidaylights.com for additional information.

Enjoy this Video of the Holiday Lights experience and how funds raised through this event benefit the community:

Roper Mountain Holiday Lights is a volunteer-driven, 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization co-managed by the Rotary Club of Greenville and the Roper Mountain Science Center Association. Through the admission fees of our visitors, and the generosity of our sponsors, Holiday Lights ultimately generates funds for Rotary Charities and educational programming for the Roper Mountain Science Center. The 2016 event generated $125,000 which was distributed to Rotary Charities and the Science Center Association. Since its beginning in 1992, Roper Mountain Holiday Lights has given back $2,525,000 to the community to help people, organizations, and education here in the Upstate.