Looking Ahead to 2017 in Spartanburg

With a new hotel recently topped out and massive historical redevelopments announced for the Montgomery Building and former Aug W. Smith building, 2016 was one of the most exciting years in Spartanburg’s history.

With the downtown development front, and with new restaurants like Pokéritto, Mezcal, and the new Miyako’s space all well underway, 2017 is already a year full of promise for Downtown Spartanburg.

Combine that with important progress expected on the Northside as well as our city’s parks and outdoor recreation options, and it sounds like we’ve got the makings of a pretty interesting podcast, previewing what we know and speculating about what might be around the corner for Spartanburg.

So kick back and get ready to send 2016 off in style with the dulcet tones of two local government dorks musing about the coming year.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.