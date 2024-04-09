The BMW M5 Touring Comes to America for the First Time

The prototypes are carefully disguised, but the camouflage cannot completely conceal their character as elite high-performance vehicles.

The seventh generation of the BMW M5 has entered the practical phase of its development process. The new high-performance sedan from BMW M is completing its testing on public roads, BMW proving grounds, and racetracks around the world.

But this time the story does not end with the sedan. American fans of the M brand have even more to look forward to – much more. Enthusiasts across the country have made their voices heard, and their wish has been granted. Today, BMW confirmed that the BMW M5 Touring will be available to customers in the US for the very first time.

The first BMW M5 Touring, based on the second generation (E34) M5 sedan, was launched in 1992. With a Motorsport-derived 3.8-liter inline-6 and a supremely capable chassis, it delivered an immensely satisfying driving experience, long distance comfort, and, of course, impressive storage space. In 2007, BMW M added a Touring variant to the fourth generation (E60) M5. That version featured a high-revving 5-liter V10 paired with a 7-speed Sequential Manual Gearbox, making it equally as proficient on a racetrack as on a transcontinental journey with four adults and their luggage.

Like the future BMW M5 Sedan, the next M5 Touring will feature an M Hybrid drivetrain closely related to the one found in the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP race car. Its M-typical performance characteristics along with precisely tuned chassis technology facilitate driving dynamics and agility at a level unique in its class. With the introduction of the new M5, BMW M is continuing its path to electrification. “We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars,” says Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M.

For almost 40 years, the BMW M5 has been the benchmark for driving dynamics, agility, and precision in the high-performance sedan segment. Evolutionary progress, development know-how from motorsport, and pioneering innovations in the areas of drive, suspension, aerodynamics, and lightweight construction have shaped the history of the BMW M5. Engines with six, eight, and ten cylinders, M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving capabilities, and M xDrive four-wheel drive are just some of the technological milestones with which the M5 has consistently redefined top performance in a sedan that is unconditionally suitable for everyday use. The seventh generation of the BMW M5 continues this progress – with further innovations for an even more intense performance experience.

Testing of the first prototypes of the new BMW M5 Touring is already underway, in urban traffic, on mountain roads and autobahns around Munich, at the BMW M headquarters in Garching, and in the US. Soon, engineers will head to the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife where the integration of the drive and suspension systems will be carried out with the aim of ensuring the ideal balance of sporting performance on the racetrack and superior ride comfort in everyday driving and over long distances.

Written by BMW.