Schneider Electric Expanding Manufacturing Employee Base in Oconee, Richland Counties; $23.8 Million Investment and 280 New Jobs Expected

Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation, is expanding operations in Oconee and Richland counties. The company’s combined investment of $23.8 million will create 280 new jobs throughout 2024.

Schneider Electric is a global industrial technology leader, producing energy efficient and sustainability solutions for customers in 150 countries. A consortium member of The South Carolina Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy (SC NEXUS), Schneider Electric is committed to supporting advanced energy generation, transmission, distribution and storage in South Carolina and advancing the clean energy transition nationwide.

The company’s Oconee County engineer-to-order facility, located at 1990 Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca, manufactures low-voltage motor control centers, panelboard box and trim, and lighting and PowerLink panelboards. The investment will include HVAC electrification and create 130 new jobs.

In Richland County, Schneider Electric will invest in its engineer-to-order facility, located at 8821 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins, and add 150 new jobs. This operation manufactures NW breakers, low-voltage switchgear and switchboards.

Hiring for both facilities will take place throughout 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Schneider Electric team should visit the company’s Seneca careers page for Oconee County opportunities or the Columbia careers page for Richland County opportunities.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to both projects.