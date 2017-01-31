PIDC Opening Facility in Spartanburg County; $13 Million Investment and 53 New Jobs Expected

PIDC (Pacific Industrial Development Corporation), a specialty chemicals manufacturer, intends to open a manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County.

The development is projected to bring at least $13 million of capital investment and create 53 new jobs over the next five years.

With operations in five countries, PIDC is a chemical company focused on innovative research and development of advanced materials, including specialty alumina materials, rare earth powders, aqueous solutions and a variety of proprietary, formulated powders.

Located at 5396 N. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, S.C., the company will be moving into two buildings totaling approximately 110,000 square feet. Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“We couldn’t be happier that we have decided to expand our company to Spartanburg County in South Carolina. From our first visit there last July, the community has opened their arms to welcome us. We are excited to bring jobs and manufacturing to South Carolina.” – PIDC CEO Wei Wu