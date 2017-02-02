BMW Group U.S. Reports January 2017 Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.1 percent in January for a total of 18,109 compared to 18,082 vehicles sold in January, 2016.

Notable vehicle sales in January include the BMW X1 which increased 21.4 percent, the BMW X3 which increased 57.5 percent, and the BMW X5 which increased 26.8 percent.

“The increased availability of the highly popular BMW X models is paying off as our X model U.S. sales in January topped the all-important 50 percent mark for the second month in a row,” said Ludwig Willisch, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “Now, with February here, we are very much looking forward to the launch of our brilliant next generation 5 Series, only two weeks away.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported January sales of 21,219 vehicles, a decrease of 0.5 percent from the 21,320 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago.

MINI Brand Sales

For January, MINI USA reported 3,110 automobiles sold, a decrease of 4.0 percent from the 3,238 sold in the same month a year ago.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, January 2017

Jan. 2017 Jan. 2016 % YTD Jan. 2017 YTD Jan. 2016 % BMW brand 18,109 18,082 0.1 18,109 18,082 0.1 BMW passenger cars 11,039 12,849 -14.1 11,039 12,849 -14.1 BMW light trucks 7,070 5,233 35.1 7,070 5,233 35.1 MINI brand 3,110 3,238 -4.0 3,110 3,238 -4.0 TOTAL Group 21,219 21,320 -0.5 21,219 21,320 -0.5

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

January 2017 sales of BMW Certified Pre-Owned set a January record with 10,202 vehicles, an increase of 24.2 percent from January 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales also set a January record with 18,219 vehicles, an increase of 32.6 percent from January 2016.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles