Chapman Cultural Center Celebrates Black History Month With “A Sign of the Times”

Chapman Cultural Center will celebrate Black History Month with Charlotte-based band “A Sign of the Times” through the week of February 20th.

Led by composer/director, Tyrone Jefferson, A Sign of the Times ensembles performs music from the African Diaspora, including Latin, Jazz, Classic Rhythm & Blues and Funk. Two performances sponsored by The City of Spartanburg and The Music Stand @ Blues Boulevard will be held at Chapman Cultural Center on Saturday February 25th at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

A Sign of the Times of the Carolinas, the non-profit parent organization for the band, has as its mission the sharing of Black history through music, dance and spoken word. Their musicians are committed to the mastery and preservation of Jazz – the only musical genre born in America! Their repertoire transports listeners to the days of Dizzy, Bird, Miles and Sassy as well as Earth, Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, the Stylistics, Etta James and James Brown. Each musical story is told with authenticity and gives reverence to the great ones on whose shoulders they stand! They will share the stage with local musicians and dancers from the Upstate.

In addition to the evening performance, a free master class for local musicians will be held at Chapman Cultural Center at 10:00 am on Feb 25th. The class will explain the basics of playing the ‘Blues’ and ‘Rhythm changes’. Participant should have a functional understanding of basic music theory and bring their own instruments.

The week of Feb 20th, A Sign of the Times will present interactive performances in four local Spartanburg County Schools through Chapman Cultural Center’s Muse Machine program.

We hope you will join us for these dynamic performances. Tickets are on sale in the Chapman Cultural Center Box Office or online at www.ChapmanCulturalCenter.org.