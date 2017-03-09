Celebrate Women’s History Month in the Upstate

Sherry Jackson has recently published an article at Our Upstate SC discussing the history of Women’s History Month as well as how it is celebrated in the Upstate.

An excerpt is included below:

Since 1987, the United States has officially observed National Women’s History Month during the month of March, to recognize and celebrate American women and their achievements. In the early 1970s women’s history was virtually left out of public school curriculum and in mainstream media but in 1978, a task force in Sonoma County, California initiated a “Women’s History Week” celebration and within a few years had dozens of schools planning special programs as well as hundreds of community events. As word spread rapidly across the nation, state departments of education encouraged celebrations of National Women’s History Week as an effective means to achieving equity goals within classrooms. Organizations sponsored essay contests and other special programs in their local areas. Within a few years, thousands of schools and communities were celebrating National Women’s History Week, supported and encouraged by resolutions from governors, city councils, school boards, and the U.S. Congress…

Please continue reading Sherry’s article at Our Upstate SC.

Sherry Jackson is a freelance writer, editor and entrepreneur. Her articles have been featured in InfoWorld Magazine, Entrepreneur.com, USA Today, Blue Ridge Country, Jetsetter, Bootsnall, Gadling, Yahoo, See the South, Beckett Media, The Simpsonville Sentinel and many other print and online publications. For clips and examples of her work, please visit her website at www.dragonflyventures.com.