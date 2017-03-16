Discussing the Montgomery Building Fire With Chief Marion Blackwell

When the news broke Saturday night that a fire had broken out in the Montgomery Building, all of Spartanburg held its breath.

A renovation had just gotten underway, the largest historic renovation in our city’s history, and the future held for a long-vacant icon seemed secure.

If not for the actions of the City’s world-class Fire Department, it’s a future that could’ve very easily went up in flames.

The fire started in old ductwork after workers removed a fan, inadvertently sparking the blaze in the process. Though smoke damaged parts of the former Carolina Theater, the fire was contained quickly enough to ensure that the tower’s renovation will proceed as planned. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are getting all the details on the fire and our City’s fantastic response to it from Chief Marion Blackwell. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.