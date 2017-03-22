Hub City Co-op Launches Investment Campaign

On the eve of the first anniversary of the store opening this April, the Hub City Co-­op Board of Directors launches a re-­capitalization campaign for $100,000.

The campaign, kicking off this week, is planned to raise the necessary funds from the nearly 1800 Hub City Co-­op owners in the next six weeks.

Hub City Co-­op member-­owners, many of whom have become owners since the last capital campaign closed, will have the opportunity to invest approximately $100,000 in the project in the form of owner loans and the purchase of preferred stock.

The Board of Directors has identified that for Hub City Cooperative to have long-­term success, the $100,000 in capital is necessary by April 30, 2017.

The campaign was announced to the ownership last week and since then $30,000 has been committed from the Hub City Co-­op Board and Ownership.

It is common for Co-ops to acquire their funding through this type of investment campaign. Cooperatives rely on a set of guiding principles; one of them is Economic Member Participation, which means that the Co-­op looks first to its owners, or members, for its financing. The funds generated from the ownership are considered owner equity by banks and other lenders, which will assist the Co-‐op in maintaining a strong financial position.

Board President Tim Meade stated, “We are incredibly proud of the Cooperative grocery our community has built together. It is clear that the Co-op is creating an amazing social return on investment you can readily see every day at Hub City Co-op and also in the many relationships the store has built with the downtown community, area farmers, numerous local producers, and the greater Upstate population. We are confident that the Hub City Co-­op Member-­Owners in the Spartanburg community will generate the funds necessary to guarantee the Co-­op’s success in the long term.”

Community members who are interested in learning more about investment should contact Hub City Co-op Board Treasurer Sheila Cash at 864.809.2738 or [email protected] or see any Hub City Co-op staff member at the store on Liberty Street in Downtown Spartanburg.

Investment opportunities are available only to SC state residents.