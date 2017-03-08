The Spartanburg Half Marathon & 5K Scheduled for March 25th

The Spartanburg Half Marathon and 5K, formerly known as iRecycle’s Half Marathon & 5K, will take place on Saturday, March 25th, 2017. The race will start at 8:00 AM at Spartanburg High School.

Runners can choose to participate in either the half marathon or 5K. It’s $45 to register for the half and $20 to sign up for the 5K.*

Packet pick-up will be March 24th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Hub City Runners.

Please visit www.athlinks.com for additional information and to register for the race.

*Spartanburg Running Club members receive $5 off registration. The Spartanburg Running Club was founded in 1989. The SRC is open to anyone interested in running. The SRC is a family-oriented, non-profit organization devoted to providing our members with the opportunity to meet and associate with others who are interested in running. Runners of all abilities are welcome, from beginner to the elite, competitive runner.