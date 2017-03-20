Studio Art Student Featured in Second Annual Upstate Book Project

Converse College senior Arielle Adornetto’s artwork will be featured in the second annual Upstate Book Project at the Tap House in downtown Spartanburg.

A reception and exhibit reveal will be held on April 8th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The Upstate Book Project (USBP) is a collaborative story told and illustrated by a select group of local artists. Arielle explains, “The story was started by the USBP founder, Bailie. It was then passed down to each participant. Once you got the story, you would add a bit to it and then illustrate what you wrote. None of us were told what came after our written portion, and we all also were not shown any of the illustrated pieces either. My piece of this project was actually really fun, I got to add more on to the story and then illustrate my writing.”

Arielle will be graduating this May with a major is Studio Art a minor in German Studies.